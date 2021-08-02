Facial Recognition Market Analysis, Market Size, Market Growth, Competitive Strategies, and Worldwide Demand 2024

Global Facial Recognition Industry 2019 Market Research Report focuses on price, sales, revenue and growth rate of each type, as well as the types and each type price of key manufacturers, through interviewing key manufacturers. Second on basis of segments by manufacturers, this report focuses on the sales, price of each type, average price of Credit Insurance, revenue and market share, for key manufacturers.

The Global Facial Recognition Market accounted for USD 4.1 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 15.48% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Global Facial Recognition Market, By Geography; Component (Software Tools, Services); Technology (Facial Recognition Software and SDK, Middleware, Databases, Modeling and Restructuring, Analytics Solutions); Use Case; Application Area- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Facial Recognition is a biometric process of identifying an individual by capturing images and then comparing it with existing database. Facial recognition uses different biometric techniques for instance, fingerprint, length or width of the nose, shape of the cheekbones. It is widely applicable in homeland security, and military banking, financial services, and insurance, healthcare, retail, and others. Increasing government deployment and increasing applications in numerous industry sectors may act as the major driver in the growth of facial recognition market. On the other side, misinterpretation of emotions may hamper the market.

3M

NEC Technologies India Private Limited

Aware, Inc.

Safran

Animetrics

Daon

Ayonix corp.

Cognitec Systems GmbH

KeyLemon Ind.

nViso SA.

ZKTeco Inc.

Aurora Computer Services Limited

Crossmatch

FaceFirst

Major Market Drivers:

Growing surveillance market

Increasing government deployment

Increasing applications in numerous industry sectors

Interoperability concerns

Misinterpretation of emotions

Component

Technology

Use Case

Application Area

Geography

On the basis of Component into software tools, and services.

On the basis of Technology, the global facial recognition market is segmented into facial recognition software and SDK, middleware, databases, modeling and restructuring, and analytics solutions.

On the basis of Use Case, the global facial recognition market is segmented into emotion recognition, law enforcement, surveillance, and monitoring, and others.

On the basis of Application Area, the global facial recognition market is segmented into government, enterprise, and consumer.

On the basis of Geography,

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

The report for facial recognition market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

