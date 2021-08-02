Global Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software Market 2018 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2023

Summary

Application lifecycle management is the process of managing an app’s development, from design to final release, and establishing a framework for managing changes. The typical application lifecycle starts with the design of a new app or feature. The app is planned based on requirements analysis and specifications. Next, the app is implemented per the specifications and then tested. The new app is staged for final testing before it gets deployed to production. This cycle repeats for every new app or feature. It’s also used for app maintenance, such as when features are enhanced or bugs are fixed. A governance and change management framework directs the development process. In summary, ALM is a set of pre-defined processes that start somewhere in the business as an idea, a need, a challenge or a risk and then pass through different development phases such as Requirements definition, design, development, testing, deployment, release and maintenance spanning across an entire lifecycle of a product. Throughout the ALM process, each of these steps is closely monitored and controlled, followed by proper tracking and documentation of any changes to the application.

The global Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Software market will reach xxx Million USD in 2017 with CAGR xx% from 2018-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers (manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.)

Average market price by SUK

Major applications

Key manufacturers are included based on manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.:

HP

Atlassian

Techexcel

IBM

Microsoft

Rocket Software

Enalean

Major applications as follows:

IT and Telecom

Aerospace and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of Application

1.1.4 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Production

2.2 Regional Demand

2.3 Regional Trade

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 HP

3.1.2 Company Information

3.1.2 Product Specifications

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.2 Atlassian

3.2.1 Company Information

3.2.2 Product Specifications

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.3 Techexcel

3.3.1 Company Information

3.3.2 Product Specifications

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.4 IBM

3.4.1 Company Information

3.4.2 Product Specifications

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.5 Microsoft

3.5.1 Company Information

3.5.2 Product Specifications

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.6 Rocket Software

3.6.1 Company Information

3.6.2 Product Specifications

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.7 Enalean

3.7.1 Company Information

3.7.2 Product Specifications

3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

4 Major Application

4.1 IT and Telecom

4.1.1 Overview

4.1.2 IT and Telecom Market Size and Forecast

4.2 Aerospace and Defense

4.2.1 Overview

4.2.2 Aerospace and Defense Market Size and Forecast

4.3 Energy and Utilities

4.3.1 Overview

4.3.2 Energy and Utilities Market Size and Forecast

4.4 Others

4.4.1 Overview

4.4.2 Others Market Size and Forecast

