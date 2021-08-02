Global Automated Esr Analyzer Market to Witness Increased Revenue Growth Owing to Rapid Increase in Demand

Infectious diseases associated with lifestyle changes are growing the market from last decades. Automated ESR Analyzer is common hematological test used for nonspecific detection of inflammation which is caused by infection, autoimmune disease and some types of cancer, blood disease, diabetes, and collagen vascular disease. Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR) is the rate at which RBCs sediment in an hour. ESR technique is indicated for certain conditions such as to monitor rheumatoid arthritis, tuberculosis and to diagnosis giant cell arteritis and polymyalgia rheumatica. The automated ESR delivers accurate results using a blood sample of 100uL in 20 seconds which is ideal for the geriatric and pediatric population. Two methods are used to determine ESR, Wintrobe’s method, and Westergren’s method. Wintrobe’s method is more complex when the ESR is low and ESR is high, thus Westergren’s method is preferred.

Technological advancements leading to the development of automated ESR analyzers from manual ESR analyzers

ESR test indicates the disease condition such as diseases which causes active infection, cancer, kidney disease, inflammation, blood disease, collagen vascular disease, heart disease and diabetes. Automatic ESR analyzers are the devices which are designed to measure the rate of sedimentation of erythrocytes for the precise and accurate reading. Automated ESR analyzers directly connect the total laboratory automation track that has been launched. The automated ESR analyzer with innovative technology has optimized the laboratory workflow by taking measurements from EDTA tubes. The automated ERS analyzers simplify the test procedures. Automated ERS analyzers have the abilities to enhance the workflow and turnaround time. Most of the laboratories perform the ESR test using the Westergren method. Originally the method was laid down by the ICSH (International Committee of Standardization in Hematology), but now the method is globally adopted as the standard method for ESR.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/22684

Factor Driving and Hindering Automated ESR Analyzers

Global automated ESR analyzer market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence and incidence rate of cancer, diabetes, blood disease, and collagen vascular disease. In addition, increasing number of infectious diseases are leading to many health hazards which would contribute to the rising number of EST test in near future and this will further drive the automated ESR analyzer market. For instance, the launch of iSED Analyzer from ALCOR Scientific in the US in 2012 has created more opportunities in the market. The product is available through distributors in Asia, Europe, South America, Africa, and North America. However, the negative and adverse results of ESR owing to the effect of drugs like oral contraceptives, vitamin A, aspirin, and cortisone makes automated ESR analyzer less desirable and is expected to hinder the growth of the global automated ESR analyzer market.

Westergren’s method in Automated ESR Analyzer

Westergren’s method is adopted globally as the standard method for ESR test. Automated ESR analyzer using Westergren’s method holds the largest revenue share. Westergren’s method has also reduced the consumable costs and incineration expenses by eliminating the use of citrated blood collection tube. In addition, the Westergren glass tube is of high accuracy and are reusable which reduces the additional costs for new pipettes. The Westergren is the standard method that all other ESR measurement methods and techniques are evaluated against.

Automated ESR Analyzers in Hospitals

Automated ESR analyzers are majorly used in the hospitals. Hospitals pose a strong position in the market as automated ESR analyzers are economic and do not require an electrical power supply. Automated ESR analyzer provides the test results with negligible technical problems with erroneous test results. Some of the minor common errors include the handling errors such as the vibrations occurring during the sedimentation period and tilted tubes, dilution caused by liquid anticoagulant (sodium citrate solution) and mixing errors. Hospital and diagnostic laboratories end user shares a significant portion of revenue share in the overall market.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/22684

Regional Market Outlook

Geographically, the automated ESR analyzer market is classified into regions mainly North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is anticipated to dominate the automated ESR analyzer in the global market, followed by Europe, owing to the high prevalence and incidence of cancer and blood disease. In addition, well-developed healthcare infrastructure in the region also drives the automated ESR analyzer market. The market in Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a higher rate due to the evolution of new diseases with increasing infections, and poor sanitation conditions which lead to increased infections among the population. In addition, government initiatives on enhancing the healthcare infrastructure and providing better healthcare facilities to the population contribute to the growth of the automatic ESR analyzers market in the Asia Pacific. However, the market for automated ESR analyzer in regions such as Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are estimated to show a constant growth due to the scarcity of technological advancement and low disposable income.

Competition Outlook

Some of the players identified in the global automated ESR analyzer market are ELITechGroup, STRECK, INC., Diesse Diagnostica Senese Spa, ALCOR Scientific Inc., Hospitex Diagnostics, JOKOH, Sysmex Corporation, Mechatronics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and others. Majority of automated ERS analyzers are available as in hospitals and diagnostic laboratories.