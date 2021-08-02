Global Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market 2019| Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand, Current and Future Plans by Forecast 2024

This report focuses on Automotive Steering System in Asia-Pacific regions, Automotive Steering System refers to a series of devices used to change or maintain the direction of the vehicle; its function is to control the direction according to the drivers aim. Automotive steering system is one of the most basic systems of the vehicle.

Scope of the Report:

The Asia-Pacific automotive steering system market is relatively concentrated; the sales of top eighteen manufacturers account about 85% of total Asia-Pacific sales in 2016. The largest manufacturer of automotive steering system is JTEKT, its sales is 11203 K Unit in 2016 in Asia-Pacific market. The next is Bosch and Mando.

China is the largest consumer of automotive steering system in Asia-Pacific market. In 2016, the consumption of automotive steering system is about 27659 K Unit in China; its proportion of Asia-Pacific market consumption exceeds 54%.

There are three types of automotive steering systems in Asia-Pacific market: Mechanical steering system, Hydraulic power steering system and electronic power steering System (EPS).Currently, electronic power steering System (EPS) is the largest consumption type in 2016 in Asia-Pacific market. The consumption of EPS is 35726 K Unit in Asia-Pacific market in 2016.

The worldwide market for Automotive Electronic Power Steering is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Automotive Electronic Power Steering in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

JTEKT

Bosch

Mando

NSK

CAAS

Mobis

Nexteer Automobile

ZF

Showa

Zhuzhou ELITE

Thyssenkrupp

Zhejiang Shibao

Yubei Steering System

FAWER

KYB

Hitachi Automotive

Donghua Automotive

Hubei Tri-Ring

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

MS

HPS

EPS

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

