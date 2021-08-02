Global Control Valves Market growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast to 2024

The primary goal of this Global Control Valves Market regarding the Global Control Valves Market is to aid the person in understanding the marketplace as an entire, its definitions, segmentation, market capability, influential developments, and the limitations that it’s miles dealing with presently. The ones studying the file could be able to get a clear belief of the marketplace. Industry professionals have verified and checked the information and information that have been taken from credible sources like websites, annual reviews of businesses, journals, and different assets. In order to give the facts and data pictorial form, diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and different representations have been used.

Market Analysis: Global Control Valves Market

The Global Control Valves Market accounted to USD 6.5 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast to 2024.

The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Market Competitors: Global Control Valves Market

Some of the major players operating in control valves market are-Burkert Fluid Control System, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Crane Co., Emerson, Flowserve Corporation, Alfa Laval, IMI PLC, Neway Valves (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., Velan Inc., Samson AG., Pentair PLC., Kitz Corporation, Metso, The Weir Group PLC, SpiraxSarco Limited, Mil Control Limited, dual products intl. CC, among others. In 2017, Curtiss-Wright Corporation entered into agreement with Clarke Industrial Engineering that help to develop worldwide market for Shutter Valve™ technology used in Naval Defense Market.

Market Definition: Global Control Valves Market

Control valves are used in various industrial sectors which include oil & gas, waste water management, automotive, pharmaceuticals, chemical and others in order to control temperature, flow, and pressure by received signals from the controllers. Control valves regulate the rate of fluid flow to maintain a process variable. Currently, oil & gas and power generation industry is showing highest demand for control valves as it has ability to control flowing fluid such as gas, stream, water and chemical compound, to reimburse load disturbance and thereby keep the regulated process close to the desired set point.











Major Market Drivers and Restraints: Global Control Valves Market

Demand of oil & gas and power industries

Demand in the pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries

Rising number of industrial infrastructure projects in developing countries

Increased automation in the process industries

Competition from domestic manufacturers

Market Segmentation: Global Control Valves Market

On the basis of type the control valves market is segmented into Pneumatic control valve, Hydraulic control valve, Electrical control valve. The electrical control valves market is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

On the basis of components the control valves market is segmented into Valve Body, Actuators, Others.The actuators market is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

On the basis of application the control valves market is segmented into Electrical Power, Oil and Gas, Water & Waste-water Management, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, Mining, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and others.The Oil & Gas market is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

On the basis of geography, control valves market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Analysis: Global Control Valves Market

Control Valves Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of flow cytometry market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

