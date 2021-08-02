Global Diaper Market is projected to reach $84,317.6 million by 2023 | Top Key Players- Procter & Gamble, Unicharm Gulf Hygienic Industries Ltd., Unicharm Australasia, DSG International (Thailand) PLC., Kimberly-Clark, Unicharm India Pvt Ltd, Ontex, Essity, Nobel Hygiene Pvt. Ltd, OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION, Domtar, Kao Corporation

Increasing demand for comfortable and high-absorbent diapers for both babies and adults, increasing number of women workforces, rising adult population, increasing use of biodegradable diapers and growing awareness among populace about personal hygiene, are the major factors driving the growth of the market.

On the basis of age, the baby diaper category contributed over 85.0% revenue share to the global diaper market in 2017, on account of increasing hygiene awareness, rising birth rates as well as growing disposable income. However, with rising adult population across the globe, the prevalence of uncontrollable urge to urinate problem (urinary incontinence) and rising cases of prostate surgeries, the market for adult diapers is projected to witness a faster CAGR, globally, during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the cloth baby diaper market has been classified into prefold, fitted, pocket, all-in-one, and flat diapers. The prefold category held the highest market share of 26.7% in 2017, among other types of cloth baby diaper, globally. This is attributed to the fact that these diapers are increasingly being adopted due to its lower price, better absorbent, and finer quality than the fitted or flat diapers, which were traditionally being used extensively.

Globally, Europe was the largest diaper market; and over 50% of the baby diaper sales came from Europe and APAC in 2017. However, APAC is expected to witness the fastest growth, during the forecast period, owing to massive growth of population in developing countries of the region and increasing modernization. Also, as the per capita income of consumers is increasing, consumers are focusing more on the personal and baby hygiene.

In the recent past, product launches and geographical expansions have been the major activities in the diaper market. The Procter & Gamble (P&G) Company, through its operating unit Carrier has been the forerunner in both product launches and partnerships. Kao Corporation is another key player that is focusing on these developments.

Global Diaper Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Age

Baby Diaper

By product

Disposable

Ultra-absorbent

Regular

Super absorbent

Cloth

All-in-one diaper

Flat diaper

Pocket diaper

Prefold diaper

Fitted diaper

Biodegradable

Cloth training pants

Cloth swim diapers

By baby weight

0-6 kg

6-7.5 kg

7.5-9 kg

9-10.5 kg

10.5-12 kg

Over 12 kg

By absorption level

High

Low

By region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

Adult Diaper

By product

Disposable

Tab style

Briefs

Pads & Liners

Cloth

Swim diapers

Biodegradable

By size

Small

Medium

Large

By gender

Men

Women

By absorption level

High

Low

By region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Pharmacies

Convenience stores

Online

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Market Segmentation by Absorption Level

High

Low

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America Diaper Market

By age

By distribution channel

By absorption level

By country – U.S. and Canada

Europe Diaper Market

By age

By distribution channel

By absorption level

By country – Russia, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Diaper Market

By age

By distribution channel

By absorption level

By country –China, India, Japan, Indonesia and Rest of APAC

Latin America (LATAM) Diaper Market

By age

By distribution channel

By absorption level

By country – Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America

Middle-East & Africa (MEA) Diaper Market

By age

By distribution channel

By absorption level

By country – Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Rest of MEA

