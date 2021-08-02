Global Diaper Market is projected to reach $84,317.6 million by 2023 | Top Key Players- Procter & Gamble, Unicharm Gulf Hygienic Industries Ltd., Unicharm Australasia, DSG International (Thailand) PLC., Kimberly-Clark, Unicharm India Pvt Ltd, Ontex, Essity, Nobel Hygiene Pvt. Ltd, OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION, Domtar, Kao Corporation
Increasing demand for comfortable and high-absorbent diapers for both babies and adults, increasing number of women workforces, rising adult population, increasing use of biodegradable diapers and growing awareness among populace about personal hygiene, are the major factors driving the growth of the market.
On the basis of age, the baby diaper category contributed over 85.0% revenue share to the global diaper market in 2017, on account of increasing hygiene awareness, rising birth rates as well as growing disposable income. However, with rising adult population across the globe, the prevalence of uncontrollable urge to urinate problem (urinary incontinence) and rising cases of prostate surgeries, the market for adult diapers is projected to witness a faster CAGR, globally, during the forecast period.
Based on product type, the cloth baby diaper market has been classified into prefold, fitted, pocket, all-in-one, and flat diapers. The prefold category held the highest market share of 26.7% in 2017, among other types of cloth baby diaper, globally. This is attributed to the fact that these diapers are increasingly being adopted due to its lower price, better absorbent, and finer quality than the fitted or flat diapers, which were traditionally being used extensively.
Globally, Europe was the largest diaper market; and over 50% of the baby diaper sales came from Europe and APAC in 2017. However, APAC is expected to witness the fastest growth, during the forecast period, owing to massive growth of population in developing countries of the region and increasing modernization. Also, as the per capita income of consumers is increasing, consumers are focusing more on the personal and baby hygiene.
In the recent past, product launches and geographical expansions have been the major activities in the diaper market. The Procter & Gamble (P&G) Company, through its operating unit Carrier has been the forerunner in both product launches and partnerships. Kao Corporation is another key player that is focusing on these developments.
Global Diaper Market Segmentation
Market Segmentation by Age
Baby Diaper
By product
Disposable
Ultra-absorbent
Regular
Super absorbent
Cloth
All-in-one diaper
Flat diaper
Pocket diaper
Prefold diaper
Fitted diaper
Biodegradable
Cloth training pants
Cloth swim diapers
By baby weight
0-6 kg
6-7.5 kg
7.5-9 kg
9-10.5 kg
10.5-12 kg
Over 12 kg
By absorption level
High
Low
By region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
Latin America (LATAM)
Middle-East & Africa (MEA)
Adult Diaper
By product
Disposable
Tab style
Briefs
Pads & Liners
Cloth
Swim diapers
Biodegradable
By size
Small
Medium
Large
By gender
Men
Women
By absorption level
High
Low
By region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
Latin America (LATAM)
Middle-East & Africa (MEA)
Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
Pharmacies
Convenience stores
Online
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Market Segmentation by Absorption Level
High
Low
Market Segmentation by Geography
North America Diaper Market
By age
By distribution channel
By absorption level
By country – U.S. and Canada
Europe Diaper Market
By age
By distribution channel
By absorption level
By country – Russia, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, and Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific (APAC) Diaper Market
By age
By distribution channel
By absorption level
By country –China, India, Japan, Indonesia and Rest of APAC
Latin America (LATAM) Diaper Market
By age
By distribution channel
By absorption level
By country – Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America
Middle-East & Africa (MEA) Diaper Market
By age
By distribution channel
By absorption level
By country – Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Rest of MEA
