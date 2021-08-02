Global Disposable Incontinence Products Market to be Valued at US$ 12,250.8 Mn by 2024

According to the latest market report published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) titled ‘Global Disposable Incontinence Products Market’, revenue from the global disposable incontinence products market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period (2016-2024).

Disposable incontinence products help in controlling involuntary loss of urine along with odor protection. These products are also used to treat patients with urinary tract and other urological disorders and comprise urinary catheters and urine bags to drain and collects urine from the bladder. The global disposable incontinence products market was valued at US$ 8,361.3 Mn in 2015, which is expected to increase to US$ 12,250.8 Mn by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period.

Consumption of personal hygiene products and increasing disposable income globally, along with increasing global aging population, and prevalence of chronic kidney disease, bladder infection, neurologic injuries are driving global market growth.

The report analyzes the global disposable incontinence products market in terms of market value (US$ Mn) on the basis of product type, raw material, and distribution channel, and provides information regarding regional market dynamics, regulations, current trends, market estimations, and forecast.

North America is expected to remain the dominant market throughout the forecast period, driven by a rise in healthcare expenditure, consumption of personal hygiene products, and technological advancements. Revenue from the disposable incontinence products market in North America is expected to increase from US$ 3,177.3 Mn in 2015 to US$ 5,241.9 Mn by 2024 end, expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. Demand for disposable incontinence products is expected to grow continuously over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of these products in home care settings, especially in developed countries. A growth of the market is projected to be further driven by increasing the availability of these products through online sales channels. Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the second-most-lucrative market for disposable incontinence products, with an estimated CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period.

Among the product segments, protective incontinence garments segment dominated the market with a maximum revenue share of 82.3% in 2015, followed by the urinary catheter segment with 16.5% share. Increasing incidence of various chronic bladder-related diseases such as bladder cancer, urinary tract infection, and bladder infection is factors expected to contribute significantly to growing demand for disposable incontinence products. Players in this market are continuously introducing novel products to enhance their product portfolios, increase market share, and expand the customer base.

Key market participants covered in the report include Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Unicharm Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., ConvaTec Inc., PAUL HARTMANN AG, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medline Industries, Inc., Theos Medical Systems, Inc., Fujian Yifa Healthcare Products Co., Ltd., Abena Group, Mega Soft (Fujian) Hygiene Products Co., Ltd, Fujian Hengan Group Ltd., Ontex