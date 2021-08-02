Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Global Fire Window Market 2018 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2023

Press Release
iCrowdNewswire – Dec 5, 2018

Summary

Fire Window, also called fire rated windows, can prevent the spread of fire, smoke and radiant heat. Today, fire windows are widely applied in schools, hospitals, and other residential & commercial buildings.
The global Fire Window market will reach xxx Million USD in 2017 with CAGR xx% from 2018-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers (manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.)
Average market price by SUK
Major applications
Key manufacturers are included based on manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.:
Assa Abloy
Vetrotech
Rehau Group
IMS Group
Aluflam
Van Dam
Safti First
Optimum Window
Promat
Fyre-Tec
Hope’s Windows
Golden Glass
Hefei Yongtai
Shandong Fire-proof Door
Hubei Landun
Nilfire 

Major applications as follows: 
Commercial
Other Applications
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Global Market Overview 
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of Application
1.1.4 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size

2 Regional Market 
2.1 Regional Production
2.2 Regional Demand
2.3 Regional Trade

3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Assa Abloy 
3.1.2 Company Information
3.1.2 Product Specifications
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.2 Vetrotech 
3.2.1 Company Information
3.2.2 Product Specifications
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.3 Rehau Group 
3.3.1 Company Information
3.3.2 Product Specifications
3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.4 IMS Group 
3.4.1 Company Information
3.4.2 Product Specifications
3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.5 Aluflam 
3.5.1 Company Information
3.5.2 Product Specifications
3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.6 Van Dam 
3.6.1 Company Information
3.6.2 Product Specifications
3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.7 Safti First 
3.7.1 Company Information
3.7.2 Product Specifications
3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.8 Optimum Window 
3.8.1 Company Information
3.8.2 Product Specifications
3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.9 Promat 
3.9.1 Company Information
3.9.2 Product Specifications
3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.10 Fyre-Tec 
3.10.1 Company Information
3.10.2 Product Specifications
3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.11 Hope’s Windows
3.12 Golden Glass
3.13 Hefei Yongtai
3.14 Shandong Fire-proof Door
3.15 Hubei Landun
3.16 Nilfire 

