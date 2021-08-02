Global Health Tourism Market: Strategic Assessment, Latest Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Challenges to 2024 – Seoul National University Hospital, UZ Leuven, Prince Court Medical Centre, Barbados Fertility Centre, Apollo Hospitals, KPJ Healthcare Bhd

Health Tourism market report delivers a detailed study with present and upcoming Opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global Health Tourism industry report shares information regarding key drivers, challenges, and Opportunities with its impact by regions. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Health Tourism Products market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

The Global Health Tourism Market accounted to USD 64,000.0 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Competitive Analysis

The global health tourism market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of health tourism market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of geography,

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific, and

Middle East & Africa

By type of treatment

cardiovascular treatment,

orthopedic treatment,

dental treatment fertility treatment,

cosmetic treatment,

neurological treatment,

cancer treatment

Major countries covered in this report are

S.,

Canada,

Germany,

France,

K.,

Netherlands,

Switzerland,

Turkey,

Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others

Top Competitors of Market

Fortis Healthcare,

Seoul National University Hospital,

UZ Leuven,

Prince Court Medical Centre,

Barbados Fertility Centre,

Apollo Hospitals,

KPJ Healthcare Bhd,

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone,

SAMITIVEJ PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED,

Gleneagles Hospital,

Singapore,

Min-Sheng General Hospital,

Raffles Medical Group,

Clemenceau Medical Center,

Bangkok Hospital,

Wooridul Spine Hospital,

Anadolu Medical Center,

Asklepios,

Mount Elizabeth Hospitals, Singapore and others

Major Key Points in TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Market Overview

Drivers

Restraints

OPPORTUNITIES

CHALLENGES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

premium insights

Global Health Tourism Market, by Geography

Market, by Geography company profiles

Major Market Drivers and Restraints

Developments In Technology

Rising Geriatric Population

High Treatment Costs

Emerging Countries

Opportunities in the market

To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Health Tourism Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Europe.

To get a comprehensive overview of the Health Tourism market.

