GLOBAL HEALTHCARE IT MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SHARE, GROWTH, SALES, TRENDS, SUPPLY, FORECAST 2025
Executive Summary
In 2018, the global Healthcare IT market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Healthcare IT status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare IT development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- 3M Company
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
- Cerner Corporation
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
- Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI)
- Conifer Health Solutions, LLC.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Eclinicalworks
- GE Healthcare
- Infor, Inc.
- International Business Machine Corporation (IBM)
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Mckesson Corporation
- Meditech
- Nuance Communications, Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- Quality Systems, Inc.
- UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (Optum, Inc.)
- athenahealth, Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Services
- Software
- Hardware
Market segment by Application, split into
- Healthcare Providers
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Centers
- Home healthcare & Assisted Living Centers
- Diagnostic Centers
- Pharmacies
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Healthcare IT status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Healthcare IT development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Healthcare IT are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
