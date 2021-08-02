Global Interventional Radiology Products Market By Top key players ABB Ltd, Adept Technology, Bosch, Honeywell Solutions, Emerson Electric, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, Yaskawa Electric,Kuka

Global Interventional Radiology Products Market, By Type (Stents, Catheters, Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters, Embolization Devices, Thrombectomy Systems, Angioplasty Balloons, Biopsy Needles, Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices, Accessories, Other Types), Procedure Type (Angiography, Angioplasty, Biopsy and Drainage, Embolization, Thrombolysis, Vertebroplasty, Nephrostomy, Other Procedures), Application (Cardiology, Oncology, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Orthopedics, Urology & Nephrology, Others Applications), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 Market Analysis:

Global Interventional Radiology Products Market is expected to reach USD 9.60 billion by 2025, from USD 6.35 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Interventional Radiology Products Market

Some of the major players operating in global Interventional Radiology Products market are Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, Cardinal Health, C. R. Bard, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., Stryker, TERUMO CORPORATION, Cook, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Hologic Inc., Medtronic plc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Teleflex Incorporated, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Prevalence and Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Growing Geriatric Population

Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures

Increasing Reimbursement for Minimally Invasive Procedures

Availability of Effective Conventional First-Level Treatments

Market Definition: Global Interventional Radiology Products Market

Interventional Radiology is a diagnostic image interpretation and the manipulation of needles and the use of fine catheter tubes and wires to navigate around the body under imaging control. These techniques depend on the use radiological image guidance (X-ray fluoroscopy, ultrasound, computed tomography [CT] or magnetic resonance imaging [MRI]) to valuable target therapy.

Radiology experts performed a wide range of interventional procedures and interpret the results accurately. Interventional radiologists are often required for clinical sub-specialties. The growth of the aging population is a major cause for the shortage of IR consultants. The need for interventional radiologists has also increased in rural areas. According to the American Association of Medical Schools (AAMC), by 2025, the demand for physicians will exceed supply by 61,700 to 94,700. The shortage of interventional radiologists is higher in EMEA.

Research Methodology: Global Interventional Radiology Products Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others

Current and future of global Interventional Radiology Products market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

