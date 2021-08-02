Global Market for Laparoscopy Surgical Clamp Market to Record Significant Incremental Dollar Opportunity Through 2025

Laparoscopy surgical clamp, alternatively known as forceps, is the surgical device designed to compress, or closely hold the stomach during surgery. Laparoscopy is the most common surgical technique utilized over the globe. Laparoscopic surgery technique involves the use of minimally invasive procedure to access the body parts. It is specially designed equipment that enables the surgeon to perform surgery without scalpel based technique or open access. Laparoscopic surgery involves the use of thin, light weight tube, with attached camera at its head, inserted through an incision around the belly button to obtain the view of abdominal organs, and pelvic cavities. Laparoscopic surgery is performed to detect the disorders such as adhesion, fibroid, infection or cysts. The laparoscopy surgical clamp is a handheld device that assist the surgeon to perform laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy, gynecology, cholecystectomy, appendectomy, varicocelectomy and many more.

The laparoscopy surgical clamp market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to its specialized features such as easy grasping, dissection, mobilization, and transection of tissue during the laparoscopic surgery. The easy accessibility of the clamp, and wide range of application in the minimally invasive surgical procedures are other factors that drive expansion of the global market of laparoscopy surgical clamp. The minimal invasive surgical procedure improves the efficiency, and reduces the overall cost of the procedure. With the increasing demand for these procedures, demand for laparoscopy surgical clamps is also expected to surge, eventually propelling the market growth of laparoscopic surgical clamp globally. Side effects such as bleeding, infection or blistering at the time of laparoscopic surgery are some factors considered to restrain the growth of global laparoscopy surgical clamp market.

The global laparoscopy surgical clamp market is segmented on the basis of usage, material, end user and geography.

On the basis of usage, the global laparoscopy surgical clamp market is segmented as:

Disposable

Reusable

On the basis of material, the global laparoscopy surgical clamp market is segmented as:

Stainless Steel

Metal Alloy Titanium Tungsten Carbide



On the basis of end user, the global laparoscopy surgical clamp market is segmented as:

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical center

Other

The laparoscopy surgical clamp market is segmented on the basis of raw material into stainless steel, and metal alloys. Stainless steel clamps dominates the laparoscopy surgical clamp market globally. Metal alloys such as tungsten carbide alloy, or titanium alloy also hold a small portion of laparoscopic surgical clamp market. The increased use of minimally invasive laparoscopic surgical procedure is the key driver for growth of the laparoscopic surgical clamp market.

Geographically, the global laparoscopy surgical clamp market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Europe holds the largest market share of laparoscopy surgical clamp over the globe, with the presence of better health facility, and disposable income. North America is the next to lead the laparoscopy surgical clamp market globally, with the availability of innovative techniques, skilled professionals, and reimbursement scenario. Asia Pacific followed by Middle East and African countries is expected to exhibit significant growth in the laparoscopy surgical clamp market, with increasing laparoscopic surgeries, and focus on healthcare facilities.

Some leading key player in the global of laparoscopic surgical clamp market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Silex Medical, LLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, imesco Healthcare Ltd., GENICON and Kaushik Orthopaedic Corporation.