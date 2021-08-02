Global Microfluidics Market is Anticipated to be Growing at 11.4% CAGR by 2025

Global Microfluidics Market: Overview

This report on microfluidic market studies the current as well as future prospects of the market globally. The stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture and commercialization of various microfluidics instrument and products as well as new entrants planning to enter this market. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments and sub-segments considered within the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global microfluidics market with respect to the leading market segments based on major products, applications, key materials utilized, end-users, and geographies.

Global Microfluidics Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global microfluidics market has been studied based on major product segments, application segments, material segments, their end-users, and regional as well as national markets. Based on product type, the global market has been categorized into three major 4 segments: instruments, microfluidic chip, cartridges & reagents and others. On the basis of applications the microfluidics market is classified as peripheral vascular diseases, Wound care management, pharmaceutical & biotech Research, Invitro Diagnostics (IVD), Drug Delivery and Others. On the basis of material the segment has been classified in to Polymer based, Glass based and others. On the basis of end users the market has been classified as hospitals, diagnostic Lab, academics & research institutes, homecare settings and others.

The market for these segments has been extensively analyzed based on their utility, effectiveness, sales, and geographic presence. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn and market volume in terms of units for the period from 2016 to 2025 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2016 to 2025 are provided for all segments, considering 2016 as the base year.

Global Microfluidics Market: Scope of the Report

The market overview section of the report explores the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have a strong impact on the global microfluidics market and could influence the market in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in all the sections of the report in order to explain the intensity of competition in the market across different products/materials/applications/end-users/geographies. The competitive scenario among different market players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competition landscape section of the report. The section also includes completion matrix that analyzes the competition among some of the top global players operating in the market. All these factors would help market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their shares in the global market.

Global Microfluidics Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the microfluidics market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. Each regional market for microfluidics has been further categorized into major product, applications, material, and end-user segments considered within the scope of the study. Key country (U.S., Canada, Japan, Germany, France, U.K., Australia, Canada, China, Brazil, Mexico, India, etc.) market revenues have also been provided in different regional sections within the report. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn and volume in terms of units for the period from 2015 to 2025 along with CAGR % from 2016 to 2025 are provided for all the regions and nations considering 2016 as the base year.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

The report also profiles key players operating in the microfluidics market based on various attributes such as company details, SWOT analysis, strategic overview, financials, and business overview. Major players profiled in this report include Danaher Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, RainDance Technologies, Inc., and F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd.

