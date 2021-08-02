Global Paint Additives Market Business Growth Statistics, Massive Industry Improvement, Increasing Demand, Business Scope, Investment Analysis Report and Key Players Insights

The report focuses on Paint Additives Market major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost and revenue. The report also analyzes innovative business strategies; value added factors and business opportunities. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered. In a word, the report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market and amid the estimate forecast frame for each product in terms of revenue, gross margin and the financial health of the organization.

The Global Paint Additives Market is expected to reach USD 9,452 million by 2025, from USD 5,231 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the Paint Additives report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed Porter’s Five Forces analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Industry News

In 2017, Akzonobel (Netherlands) launched an advanced and sustainable paint factory in Washington, U.K., its leads to a growth strategy in paints and chemicals industry.

In 2018, Additive suppliers introduced new products related to paints and coating market.

The heat-resistant specification of some coating additives makes them crucial in electrical and electronic applications and its used in these applications is assumed to rise in the future.

Market Drivers:

Raising demand of paints additive due to rheology modifier in the paints and coating industry.

Utilization of paints additive in hotels, shopping malls, high-rise buildings, arenas and stadiums (both outdoor and indoor), infrastructure sector including roads, bridges, and dams.

Rising demands for green paints- which are eco-friendly and zero volatile organic compound.

Market Restraint:

The aid of reducing the dripping and spattering of paints during brush and roller.

Maximum uses of electricity take place in wet paints.

Market Segmentation

By Application

Automotive

Architecture

Industrial

By Geography

Asia Pacific

China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US, Canada, Mexico

Europe

Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil, Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa, Rest of MEA

By Function

Rheology Modifiers

Dispersing

Wetting Agent

Impact Modifier

Anti-Foaming

By Formulation

Water

Solvent,

Powder Based

