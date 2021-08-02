Global Pleural Biopsy Market to Offer Increased Growth Prospects for Manufacturers

Use of novel monitoring techniques

Higher mortality from pulmonary disorders such as lung cancer, COPD, TB and others is increase global disease burden on healthcare providers. The primary reason behind the increased mortality rate is limited diagnostic yield of testing modalities available for lung cancer disorders. According to NIH, there were 155,870 deaths are due to lung and bronchus cancer which is ~26% of the total cancer deaths. Based on 2012-2014 data, there are around 6.4% of the total population is at risk of lung and bronchus cancer and survival statics for lung and bronchus cancer is around 18% of the total diagnosed patients. Pleural biopsy procedure are performed to diagnose malignancy and other indication. Pleural biopsy aims to determine different conditions particularly in the respiratory system. This is done with special biopsy needles. Pleural biopsy is done to detect infection, cancer and other conditions. Pleural biopsy is recommended for diagnosis of infectious etiologies such as malignant disease, tuberculosis and connective tissue disorder, such as rheumatoid disease and others. The pleural biopsy procedure involves creation of incision through the rib and introduction of the biopsy needle.

Lower diagnostic yield of closed pleural biopsy Technique

Closed pleural biopsy is widely performed as it provider large amount sample of pleural tissues than other biopsy technique. The collection large amount of sample increase the diagnostic yield of pleural biopsy. Closed pleural biopsy is a minimally invasive procedure which performed using Abrams or Cope needles. However, lower diagnostic yield of closed pleural biopsy techniques, and certain complication such as Site pain Vasovagal reaction, Hemothorax associated with these technique has curb the adoption of closed pleural biopsy technique. Lower yield diagnostic procedures failing to perform in the market. This has increased the opportunity for other biopsy procedures. As a result, other efficient biopsy techniques are rolling into the market with higher diagnostic yield.

Use of novel monitoring techniques driving market growth

Factors such as increasing prevalence of lung diseases and infection are driving the growth of the pleural biopsy market. Shift towards minimally invasive surgeries and increasing geriatric population are major factors that drive the growth of the pleural biopsy market. Rising public awareness and rapid technological advancements are other factors that drive the growth of the pleural biopsy market. Major restraint in the pleural biopsy market is the high-end cost of advanced biopsy procedures and devices. The lack public awareness and lack of knowledge with clinical issues in emerging markets also act as restraints in the pleural biopsy market. Availability of private & government funds for research and development to develop better diagnosis is anticipated to further fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

Higher Diagnostic Yield of Plural Biopsy in Malignancy

Thoracoscopic biopsy procedures are getting popularity in the market owing to higher diagnostic yield over other techniques. Thoracoscopic biopsy is done with the help of an endoscope. An endoscope lets the healthcare provider see in pleura and take a piece of tissue. Open pleural biopsy method is used if a sample from needle biopsy is too small to perform diagnosis. An incision in the skin is made to access the lung and the piece of pleura is removed. Other image guided biopsy procedures such as Ultrasound-guided biopsy, CT-guided biopsy also have higher diagnostic yield of more than 80%. CT has been commercially used as gold standard for cross-sectional imaging of the pleura and pleural space.

Popularity of Outpatient Centre

Pleural biopsies are gaining popularity as outpatient procedure as it is minimally invasive type of technique which requires lesser dose of general anesthesia. Image guided pleural biopsy techniques are anticipate to gain maximum revenue share due its rapid turnaround time and high diagnostic yield. Hospital associate outpatient centres are focusing on performing same day procedure. This has increased the total number of biopsy procedures performed and reduced the cost burden of hospital stay and other costs associated with inpatient procedures.

Regional Market Outlook

In terms of geography, the pleural biopsy market has been divided into seven regions including North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia- Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan Middle-East & Africa and Latin America. North America is the most dominating market for pleural biopsy due to growing ageing population, increasing demand for non-invasive procedures, technological advancements, and research & developments. Western Europe is second large market for pleural biopsy, where Germany, France, and the U.K. are fast-growing countries in the region. The APEJ pleural biopsy market is expected to be the most promising market for players over the forecast period, owing to factors such as developing healthcare facilities, infrastructure and increasing awareness among physicians about new technologies.

Competition Outlook

Some of the service providers identified in the global Pleural Biopsy Market are The University of Chicago Medical Center, Guy’s and St Thomas, Loyola University Medical Education Network, University of Rochester Medical Center Rochester, The Johns Hopkins University. Some of the manufacturers of pleural biopsy devices include, Olympus Corporation, Boston scientific corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Medtronic plc, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, and Cardinal Health, Inc., among others.