Global Podiatry Lasers Market to Register Stellar Compound Annual Growth Rate Through 2025

Podiatry refers to the medical care and treatment of foot, ankle and lower extremity disorders. The use of laser in podiatry is prevailing in the market owing to its specialized features such as non-invasive, drug free, safe and effective way of treatment. The podiatry laser treatment method is painless procedure for treating conditions that require prolonged treatment or are difficult to manage. The podiatry laser includes treatment for verrucae, scar Tissue, thyroid Scar, wounds, ulcers, warts, and other dermatological conditions. The laser technology provides relief to chronic or acute pain, reduces stiffness, and increases the blood circulation in the exposed area. The Podiatry laser technology involves temperature sensor for feedback and two targeting beams to ensure the working distance. The high patient demand due to its safety measures, and effective treatment outcome facilitates the podiatry laser market. Clinical studies states that nail infections tend to affect men more often than women, and is hereditary. Podiatry laser can be used by people of all ages suffering from foot problems. Moreover, conditions such as diabetes, blood pressure, lower limb pain, nail infection, or walking problem are treated with podiatry laser. Podiatry laser has been widely used for the Onychomycosis problem.

The key factor responsible for growth of podiatry laser market is the increasing foot & ankle disease incidences, government healthcare guidelines, and augmented laser technique requirements in the medical industry. Moreover, improvisation of healthcare regulations with changing dynamics of healthcare sectors and increasing focus on cost-control strategies has led to the increase in adoption of laser technologies in therapeutic practices. The benefits such as quick, drug free, noninvasive, non-topical with safe and effective treatment offered by laser technique are the key drivers in the podiatry laser market. High cost of the technology and unavailability of the service in under developed and developing regions are the factors restraining growth of the podiatry laser market across the globe.

The global podiatry laser market is segmented on the basis of laser type, application, end user and geography.

Based on laser type, the global podiatry laser market is segmented into the following:

CO2

Nd:YAG

Er:YAG

Based on application, the global podiatry laser market is segmented into the following:

Onychomycosis

Plantar warts

Soft tissue inflammation

Telangiectasia

Corns

Matrixectomy

Based on end user, the global podiatry laser market is segmented into the following:

Hospital

Clinics

Research Center

Diagnostic Laboratories

Podiatry laser is the new innovative technique for the treatment of foot, ankle and lower extremity problems. The quick, positive and effective outcomes of the technique has led to the upsurge in the global podiatry laser market. The major application of podiatry laser is the treatment of onchomycosis. It is the situation caused by fungal infection that worsens with aging. The diminished blood circulation to the nails leads to the slow growth and thickening, eventually increasing the vulnerability to infection. The podiatry laser increases the blood circulation thereby retreating the fungal infection. On the basis of laser type, the global podiatry laser market is segmented as CO2, Nd:YAG and Er:YAG. Different laser are used depending on the treatment. In all, Nd:YAG is the widely adopted laser in podiatry laser market. On the basis of end user, global podiatry laser market is segmented into hospital, clinics, research center, and diagnostic laboratories where hospital segment collect the largest share of revenue in the global podiatry laser market.

Geographically, the global podiatry laser market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America, followed by Europe, dominates the global market for podiatry laser, with better healthcare infrastructure, and large number of healthcare providers. In addition, improved technological advancement, and reimbursement scenario facilitates growth of the podiatry market over the globe. Asia Pacific, and Middle Eastern countries are also anticipated to grow in the podiatry laser market, with significant improvement in the healthcare sectors, and increased awareness about the disease along with their treatment options.

Some leading key players in the global podiatry laser market are Fotona d.d., HCPC, The Society of Chiropodists And Podiatrists, Norfolk Nail Laser Clinic, Podiatry Associates, P.C. and Preston Podiatry.