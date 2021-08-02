Global Public Safety and Security Market Analysis of 2018 Focusing On Top Players like IBM, Cisco, NEC Technologies India Pvt Ltd, Thales, Honeywell, Huawei Technologies, AGT International, Nokia, Esri, Northrop Grumman

Global Public Safety and Security Market 2018 Global Industry Research report provides in depth study of using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Public Safety and Security Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization. The study provides forecast and estimates market for each product in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period.

Global Public Safety and Security Market Report is a compilation of the several factors driving and restraining this market along with a thorough run-down of the sales volume of each product within carefully categorized sub-segments of the market.

The Global Public Safety and Security Market accounted for USD 283.2 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Global Public Safety and Security Market By Geography; Solution (Critical Communication Network, C2/C4ISR System, Biometric Security & Authentication System, Surveillance System, Scanning & Screening System, Emergency & Disaster Management, Cyber Security, Public Address & General Alarm, Backup & Recovery System); Services; Vertical – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Top Competitors Of Market:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

NEC Technologies India Private Limited

IBM Corporation

Thales Group

Honeywell International Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

AGT International GmbH

Nokia

ESRI

Northrop Grumman Corporation



Market Segmentation:

On the basis of solution:- Critical communication network, C2/C4ISR system, biometric security and authentication system, surveillance system, scanning and screening system, emergency and disaster management, cyber security, public address and general alarm, backup and recovery system.

On the basis of service:- Managed service, and professional service. The managed service segment is further sub segmented into managed security services, and managed network services.

On the basis of vertical:- Homeland security, emergency services, manufacturing, and others.

The homeland security sub segment:- law enforcement and intelligence agencies, border control, public transportation security, and critical infrastructure security. The emergency services segment is further sub segmented into medical services, firefighting services, and disaster management. The manufacturing segment is further sub segmented into energy and chemicals, automotive and logistics, and others.

On the basis of geography:- North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report for public safety and security market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

Market Definition:

Public safety and security is the initiative taken by government in order to protect public from several threats, frauds, natural disasters, terrorism, illegal immigration, smuggling, and others. It is widely applicable in medical services, firefighting services, disaster management, homeland security, emergency services, manufacturing, and others. Rise in criminal activities, natural disaster, and cross-border terrorism and increase in attack on critical infrastructures and public utilities may act as the major driver on the growth of public safety and security market. On the other side, lack of interoperability between legacy and advanced security systems may hamper the market.

Market Drivers And Restraints:

Rise in criminal activities, natural disaster, and cross-border terrorism

Need for stringent government policies and regulations for public safety

Increase in attack on critical infrastructures and public utilities

High installation cost for public safety and security systems

Lack of interoperability between legacy and advanced security systems

