GLOBAL RESIDENTIAL DRINKING WATER TREATMENT EQUIPMENT MARKET 2019 ANALYSIS, GROWTH, SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION FORECAST TO 2025

Water treatment is the practice of returning used or polluted water to its natural state and making it suitable for applications. This practice consists of using methods that remove unwanted elements such as solids, algae, bacteria, organic, and inorganic compounds.

The global Residential Drinking Water Treatment Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Residential Drinking Water Treatment Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Residential Drinking Water Treatment Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

Culligan International Company

Ecowater Systems

GE Appliances Inc.

Watts Water Technologies

Brita

Duskin

Eureka Forbes

Kurita Water Industries

Pentair

Philips

Pure

Residential Water Treatment Equipment Amway

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Activated Carbon Filters

Reverse Osmosis

Alkaline/Water Ionizers

UV Filters

Others

Segment by Application

Ion exchange

Filtration

Disinfection

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Residential Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Residential Drinking Water Treatment Equipment

1.2 Residential Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Residential Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Activated Carbon Filters

1.2.3 Reverse Osmosis

1.2.4 Alkaline/Water Ionizers

1.2.5 UV Filters

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Residential Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Residential Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Ion exchange

1.3.3 Filtration

1.3.4 Disinfection

1.4 Global Residential Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Residential Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Residential Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Market Size

1.5.1 Global Residential Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Residential Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Residential Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Business

7.1 3M

7.1.1 3M Residential Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Residential Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 3M Residential Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Culligan International Company

7.2.1 Culligan International Company Residential Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Residential Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Culligan International Company Residential Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Ecowater Systems

7.3.1 Ecowater Systems Residential Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Residential Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Ecowater Systems Residential Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 GE Appliances Inc.

7.4.1 GE Appliances Inc. Residential Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Residential Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 GE Appliances Inc. Residential Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Watts Water Technologies

7.5.1 Watts Water Technologies Residential Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Residential Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Watts Water Technologies Residential Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Brita

7.6.1 Brita Residential Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Residential Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Brita Residential Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Duskin

7.7.1 Duskin Residential Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Residential Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Duskin Residential Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Eureka Forbes

7.8.1 Eureka Forbes Residential Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Residential Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Eureka Forbes Residential Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Kurita Water Industries

7.9.1 Kurita Water Industries Residential Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Residential Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Kurita Water Industries Residential Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Pentair

7.10.1 Pentair Residential Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Residential Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Pentair Residential Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Philips

7.12 Pure

7.13 Residential Water Treatment Equipment Amway

Continued…..

