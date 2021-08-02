Global Specialty Medical Chairs Market Insights| Top Players Application, Growth, Competitors and Forecast 2019–2025
This report studies the global market size of Specialty Medical Chairs in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Specialty Medical Chairs in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Specialty Medical Chairs market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Specialty Medical Chairs market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
Specialty medical chairs are medical devices that help patients in enhancing mobility or in improving comfort during various surgical operations.
Market competition is not intense. Sirona, Danaher, A-Dec, Morita, Planmeca, Midmark, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
The global Specialty Medical Chairs market is valued at 4130 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 6330 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Specialty Medical Chairs market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Sirona
Danaher
A-Dec
Morita
Planmeca
Midmark
Invacare
Atmos Medical
Cefla
Heinemann Medizintechnik
DentalEZ
Fresenius Medical Care
Forest Dental Products
Topcon Medical
Winco
BMB medical
ACTIVEAID
Combed
Medifa
Hill Laboratories Company
Marco
Market size by Product
Birthing Chairs
Blood Drawing Chairs
Dialysis Chairs
Ophthalmic Chairs
ENT Chairs
Dental Chairs
Rehabilitation Chairs
Other
Market size by End User
Hospital
Extended Care Institute
Other
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Specialty Medical Chairs market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Specialty Medical Chairs market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Specialty Medical Chairs companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Specialty Medical Chairs submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
