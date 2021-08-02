Global Stationary Fuel Cells Market 2019| Business Opportunities, Current Trends and Market Challenges 2024

Stationary fuel cells generate electricity through an electrochemical reaction, not combustion, providing clean, efficient, and reliable off-grid power to homes, businesses, telecommunications networks, utilities, and others.

Stationary fuel cells are quiet and have very low emissions, so they can be to be installed nearly anywhere. These systems provide power on-site directly to customers, without the efficiency losses of long-range grid transmission.

Stationary fuel cell systems also take up much less space in proportion to other clean energy technologies. For instance, a 10 megawatt (MW) fuel cell installation can be sited in a about an acre of land. This is compared to about 10 acres required per MW of solar power and about 50 acres per MW of wind.

Scope of the Report:

The classification of Stationary Fuel Cells includes 0-1 KW, 1-4 KW, > 4 KW, and the proportion of 0-1 KW in 2015 is about 43%.

JP & KR region is the largest supplier of Stationary Fuel Cells, with a production market share nearly 75% in 2015. USA is the second largest supplier of Stationary Fuel Cells, enjoying production market share nearly 15% in 2015.

The worldwide market for Stationary Fuel Cells is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 24.2% over the next five years, will reach 10900 million US$ in 2024, from 2980 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Stationary Fuel Cells in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Panasonic

Toshiba

Siemens

Fuji Electric

POSCO ENERGY

Bloom Energy

JX Nippon

FuelCell Energy

Ballard Power

Plug Power

Doosan PureCell America

Altergy

SOLIDpower

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

0-1 KW

1-4 KW

> 4 KW

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Telecommunications Network

Secure Communications

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Stationary Fuel Cells product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Stationary Fuel Cells, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Stationary Fuel Cells in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Stationary Fuel Cells competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Stationary Fuel Cells breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Stationary Fuel Cells market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Stationary Fuel Cells sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

