Global Surgical Apparel Market to Witness Increased Incremental Dollar Opportunity During the Forecast Period

Surgical apparel is used to provide optimal level of protection by reducing the transfer of bacteria from the skin to the surgical staff. Surgical apparel is also known as surgical clothing. Some of the surgical appeals are surgical gloves, face masks, head wear, scrub suits, chemotherapy gowns, foot wear, drapes and surgical gowns. Surgical apparel is essential as there are always microorganisms on the skin even after conducting sterilization procedure and strict hygiene. Surgical apparels protect bacteria from entering the surgical wound. Surgical apparels also protect healthcare staff from bodily fluids, blood, saline, urine and other chemicals during surgical procedure.

North America dominates the global market for surgical apparel due to large number of aging population and increasing healthcare coverage resulting in increase in surgeries. Asia is expected to show high growth rates in the next five years in the global surgical apparel market. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing surgical apparel markets in Asia-Pacific region. Some of the key driving forces for surgical apparel market in emerging countries are expanding healthcare sector, large pool of patients and increasing healthcare spending.

In recent times there is increased use of surgical apparel due to increasing stringent regulations for healthcare professionals and patient safety. Increasing prevalence of infections and increasing number of surgical procedures are some of the key factors driving the growth for the global surgical apparel market. In addition, increasing incidence of hospital acquired infection is also fuelling the growth of the global surgical apparel market. However, strict regulatory requirements and unstable raw material cost are some of the major factors restraining the growth for the global surgical apparel market.

Advanced composite technology, emergence of biofunctional textile and non-conventional types of gloves would develop opportunities for the global surgical apparel market. However, maintaining a balance between quality and cost would pose a challenge for the global surgical apparel market. The trend for the global surgical apparel market is the introduction of new products, such as MicroCool gowns, in the surgical apparel market. Some of the major companies operating in the global surgical apparel market are Cardinal Health, Inc., DuPont Medical Fabrics, Kimberly-Clark Health Care and Medline Industries.