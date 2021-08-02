Global Topical Skin Adhesive Market: Strategic Assessment, Latest Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Challenges to 2025 – Ethicon, Inc., Medtronic, Advanced Medical Solutions, Aesculap

This Topical Skin Adhesive market Report cover strategic profiling of top key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. The objective of market report is to provide a detailed analysis of industry and its impact based on applications and on different geographical regions, strategically analyses the growth trends, future prospects, gross margins. Topical Skin Adhesive Market report gives a top to bottom examination of the market as far as income and developing business sector patterns and clarify the future investment and business plans of the market.

Global Topical Skin Adhesive Market is expected to reach USD 1,047.60 million by 2025 from USD 607.35 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The major factors driving the market are growing number of trauma cases and road accidents, growing number of surgical procedure, technological innovation in skin adhesive products. The global topical skin adhesive market is leading in North America.

Major Business Entities Covered in this Report

Medtronic,

Ethicon U.S.,

LLC (subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.),

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc,

Pfizer,

connexicon medical,

Chemence Medical, Inc.,

Adhezion Biomedical,

GluStitch Inc.,

Meyer-Haake GmbH,

Beijing Compont Medical Devices Co., Ltd.,

Cartell Chemical Co., Ltd among others

GROWING NUMBER OF SURGICAL PROCEDURE

Surgical procedure is the medical procedure which involves the incision using various instruments that is implemented for repairing the damage or the disease in a living body. Various kinds of skin adhesives are being developed for the closure of the surgical wounds. Adhesives offer the needle-free method of surgical wound closure.

Following are few of the statistics related to surgical procedures:

According National Center for Health Statistics, more than 650,000 arthroscopic surgeries and debridement procedures are performed for knee pain each year in the U.S.

According to Australian Atlas of Healthcare Variation, in 2012-2013, 33,682 patients aged and over were admitted to hospital across 304 local areas.

Drivers: Global Topical Skin Adhesive Market

The major factors driving the growth of this market are technological advancements in topical skin adhesive, growing number of trauma cases and road accidents, growing number of surgical procedure, technological innovation in skin adhesive products are boosting the growth of the global topical skin adhesive market are boosting the growth of the global topical skin adhesive market.

GROWING NUMBER OF TRAUMA CASES AND ROAD ACCIDENTS

Road accidents are calculated in terms of the number of persons getting injured and occurrence of deaths. According to World Health Organization (WHO), road traffic injuries are presently anticipated to be the ninth major reason for the cause of death in all the age groups across the globe, and are estimated to be the seventh major cause of death by 2030. Blood loss occurs due to accidents, internal causes and many more due to which it increases the demand for managing blood loss. Topical skin adhesives are used topically to intact the skin at the wound edges for holding the skin surfaces.

According to Association for Safe International Road Travel (ASIRT), per year almost 1.3 million people are dying due to road crashes, approximately 3,287 deaths each day and approximately 20-50 million gets injured or gets disabled.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, number of deaths were 135, 928 per year across the globe due to various trauma cases.

Market Segments

Based on geography, the global topical skin adhesive market is segmented into geographical regions, such as,

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The global topical skin adhesive market is segmented on the basis of application into

surgical incisions,

trauma-induced lacerations,

burn and skin grafting,

wound closure,

chronic wounds, and others

In 2018, surgical incisions segment is expected to dominate the topical skin adhesive market with 30.3% market share and is expected to reach USD 331.33 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 8.8% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global topical skin adhesive market is segmented on product type into

2-octyl cyanoacrylate adhesive,

n-butyl cyanoacrylate adhesive,

2-ethyl cyanoacrylate adhesive, and

methyl cyanoacrylate adhesive

In 2018, 2-octyl cyanoacrylate adhesive is expected to dominate the topical skin adhesive market with 42.9% market share and is expected to reach USD 464.95 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global topical skin adhesive market is segmented on the basis of end-users into

hospitals,

clinics,

trauma centers,

ambulatory surgical centers, and others

In 2018, hospitals is expected to dominate the topical skin adhesive market with 49.4% market share and is expected to reach USD 529.04 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global topical skin adhesive market is segmented on the basis of basis of distribution channel into

direct sales and

retail

In 2018, direct sales is expected to dominate the topical skin adhesive market with 76.0% market share and is expected to reach USD 800.71 million by 2025, growing at the highest CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

