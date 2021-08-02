Global Toxicology Testing Market Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Toxicology Testing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The toxicology testing market includes safety assessment of chemicals, drugs, cosmetic products, food additives, etc, without using animals as test models. This testing is performed on advance cell and tissue models to determine safety by studying the potential of the test substances to cause toxicity, such as genotoxicity, skin irritation and sensitization, cytotoxicity, ocular toxicity, organ toxicity, phototoxicity, dermal toxicity, and other toxicities.

The regular use of toxicology testing in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries is estimated to be one of the primary growth factors for the toxicology testing market. Increasing number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are being set up to cater to the growing population and their demand for new drug therapies. Toxicology testing is carried out to prevent late-stage failures in the discoveries of the chemicals used. Additionally, this test checks the appropriate balance of potency, efficacy, safety, and favorable pharmacokinetics of the drug, to ensure it is safe.

In the Americas, US and Canada is estimated to be the major revenue contributor to the toxicology testing market. The biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in these regions are adopting toxicity testing techniques supported by thehealthcareexpenditure and increasing emphasis on the development of new and prominent drug assessment techniques.

In 2018, the global Toxicology Testing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Toxicology Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Alere

Bioreliance

Catalent

Criver

Cyprotex

Eurofins Scientific

Quest Diagnostics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cell Culture Technology

High Throughput Technologies

Molecular Imaging Technologies

Omics Technologies

Market segment by Application, split into

Pharmaceutical Industry

Chemical Industry

Food Industry

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Toxicology Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Toxicology Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

