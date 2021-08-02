Global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement Market Growth Opportunities and Advanced Technologies

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Transcatheter mitral valve replacement is very recent technology and it is gaining prominence since its getting fast approvals from various governments globally. The replacement of mitral heart valve is quite complex procedure due to its complex structure and position. So Transcatheter Mitral Heart Valve is creating a big market by replacing the traditional technique to change mitral valve.

Growth in geriatric population and rise in mitral valve disorders drives the market growth. In addition, rise in technological advancements coupled with the introduction novel mitral valves are the other factors that drive the market growth. The major restraint observed for this market is the strict regulations by the governing bodies as well as high cost of mitral valve surgeries and high risk associated with these procedures. Moreover, rise in healthcare expenditure and emergence of cardiovascular diseases in developing countries will create lucrative opportunities for key market players.

The Americas was the largest market for transcatheter mitral valve replacement as it accounted for most of the market share. The market in the Americas is expected to grow rapidly due to the increasing incidences of mitral valve disorders in the region. Furthermore, the advances in technology and implementation of minimally invasive transcatheter mitral valve replacement procedures will aid in the growth of this market until the end of 2023.

In 2018, the global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement market size was 380 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3140 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 30.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Abbott Laboratories

Edwards Lifesciences

Micro Interventional Devices

Neovasc

MitrAssist

NaviGate Cardiac Structures

Valtech

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Transfemoral Implantation

Transapical Implantation

Transaortic Implantation

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

