Global Veterinary Dental Products Market to Witness Rapid Development During the Period 2018 – 2026

Increasing incidence of periodontal disease demanding the need for teeth cleanings and dental exams in pets

Like humans, pets also experience many of the dental issues including, periodontal disease, gingivitis and necessary tooth extraction. Regular dental checkups and cleanings may help to avoid the further long dental procedures and can prevent pet from unnecessary suffering. Periodontal disease is the most common chronic infection seen in animals. This disease is totally preventable, but if left untreated it can lead to severe major diseases including cardiac disease, liver infection, kidney infection, or stroke. The increasing incidence of this disease with age is demanding more effective veterinary dental products in market. The awareness by the people regarding dental care for veterinary patients continues to grow. Pet owners are willing to pay for veterinary dental care if they are educated about the reasons for that care. Today, most of the pet owners are caring and dedicated to their pets and expect these pets to live longer. In the past 3 decades veterinary practice has seen some major changes as the number of dental procedures performed on pets has been steadily increasing which is anticipated to boost the demand of the veterinary dental products.

Expansion of dental practices

Veterinary dentistry makes a significant contribution to small animal practices. Mostly oral disease is ignored by practitioners as they may be concentrating on other areas. Therefore, proper training and education is necessary in veterinary dentistry. As most of the pet owners expect their pets to live longer, oral disease will become a more prominent cause of illness and discomfort. Oral disease may impact more negatively on overall systemic health as well as contributing to other organ failure. Aging pets will require more intensive management of their oral disease. Veterinary dentistry has evolved to the point that consumers now demand and expect the best oral health care possible for their pets. Ongoing dental education for the entire veterinary staff is fundamental to the development of an effective dental department enhancing the growth of global veterinary dental products market.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/22675

Factor Driving Veterinary Dental Products

Global market for veterinary dental products is majorly driven by increasing awareness of pet owners and willing that their pets live longer. Increasing incidence of periodontal disease that can lead to tooth loss and systemic diseases affecting the heart, liver and kidneys is another factor driving demand for veterinary dental products across the globe. Increasing demand for routine veterinary oral examinations for preventive care for all pets in order to delay and prevent various diseases including plaque deposition and avoid calculus accumulation is another preliminary factor increasing penetration of these products in matured markets. However, lack of dental training, treatment protocols, and inadequate allocation of procedure time leads to frustration, which restricts the market growth in various regions. . Technological advancements in veterinary dental products are important factor fueling the growth of veterinary dental products market.

Veterinary Dental Products in Diagnostic Equipments

Significant portion of the market has been covered by Diagnostic equipments, accessories and consumables. Diagnostic equipments includes veterinary dental diagnostic equipments like periodontal unit, x-ray machine, ultrasound scaler and many other diagnostic equipments which holds largest revenue share. This is due to higher incidence of periodontal disease that may lead to chronic diseases in pets. Moreover, the increasing care and awareness for pets is another factor which lead to strong positioning of this segment in overall market.

Increasing Dental Procedures among Companion Animals

As the awareness among pet owners is increasing day by day, significant portion of the market is covered by companion animals. According to study, dental disease is most common problem in dogs and cats. Pet owners aware that dental disease reduces pet’s lifespan. Effective treatment and prevention of disease for pets require a combination daily home care and regular professional cleanings. These factors may increase the demand of veterinary dental products among companion animals.

Increasing Routine Dental Checkup in Veterinary Clinics

Veterinary clinics and dental home care settings pose a strong position in the market due to increase in dental diseases among pets. Pet owners become more aware about quality of life of their pets with daily dental care and professional oral hygiene assessment. These end user shared significant portion of revenue share in overall market. Further, the growing trend of routine oral examination & home dental care products would flourish the growth of veterinary dental products globally.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/22675

Regional Market Outlook

Geographically, global veterinary dental products market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America will continue to dominate the global market as due to the availability of advanced technologies and more number of veterinary clinics. Europe is expected to hold second largest market share in global veterinary dental products market due to growing awareness among pet owners for chronic diseases.

Competition Outlook

Some of the players identified in the global veterinary dental products market are iM3Vet Pty Ltd, DRE Veterinary etc. The hospitals which provide full veterinary dental products are Animal Dental Clinic, Veterinary dental services, Advanced Veterinary Dentistry, Inc. etc. Majority of hospitals and clinics provide consultations, oral exams and home care training and cleanings and also provides periodontics, endodontics and orthodontics treatment. Veterinary dental products varies at regional level owing to variations in terms of available technologies used in different regions. However, equipments used in regular dental checkups and periodontal units offers a global opportunity to its manufacturers, as these are the instruments used in regular checkups that perform globally.