Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Business Growth Statistics, Massive Industry Improvement, Increasing Demand, Business Scope, Investment Analysis Report and Key Players Insights

The Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Market was valued at USD 540.8 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 710.9 million in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 3.8% for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The Wireless Data Radio Modem Market report is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. Wireless Data Radio Modem Market report includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. This study also analyzes the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Market Drivers and Restraints

Cost-effectiveness and fidelity of wireless data radio modem

Individualistic and privately owned networks and minimum infrastructure demands

Robust long-range frequency hopping

dominance of radio modems in SCADA and telemetry applications

Reliant on wireless signal that may get lost or corrupted

Maintaining the consistent speed.

Industry News

The wireless data radio modems are used provide digital communication that notifies higher level managers and business owners during emergency situations.

In 2017, Intel Corporation (U.S.) launched Commercial 5G New Radio Modems with its e Intel XMM 7660 LTE modem. This radio modem supports 2G, 3G (including CDMA) and 4G technologies.

In 2014, Intuicom Inc. launched new wireless data solutions named Intuicom RTK Bridge-X. This solution has built-in Wi-Fi hotspot functionality that connects it to Wi-Fi devices such as laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Market Segmentation

By Application

SCADA & Telemetry

Precision Farming

Transportation

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Product

General-Purpose Data Modem

UAV Drone Data Modem

By Operating Range

Short Range

Long Range

Major Players of Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Market

ABB,

deunis®,

Harris Corporation,

Digi International,

Campbell Scientific, Inc.,

Motorola Solutions,

Schneider Electric,

GE Grid Solutions,

ATIM Radiocommunications,

Cohda Wireless,

ENCOM Wireless Data Solutions,

Campbell Scientific Australia,

Campbell Scientific (Canada) Corp.,

Intuicom Inc. – Wireless Solutions,

Pro4 Wireless AB,

Advantech B+B SmartWorx,

FreeWave Technologies,

Microhard Corporation,

SIMREX Corporation,

Motorola Canada,

SATEL Oy,

SATEL USA,

Arada Systems,

JAVAD GNSS,

Harxon Corporation and others

