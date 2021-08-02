Growing consumer demand are the key factors driving the Facial Care Market | Top Key players L’Oréal, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Procter & Gamble, Shiseido, Avon Italy, Johnson & Johnson, The Body Shop, Oriflame Cosmetics

Rise in disposable income of people, change in lifestyle, and increase in product launches to cater to the growing consumer demand are the key factors driving the facial care market, globally. Further, the growing popularity of multi-purpose products is expected to propel the market growth. The market has diversified exponentially in recent years with the launch of various products, such as face cream, toner, serum, facial mask, and anti-age cream.

On the basis of product type, the facial care market is categorized into face cream and moisturizer, anti-aging cream, serum, face mask, face wash, cleanser, toner, scrub, and others. During the forecast period, the market is expected to witness the fastest growth in the category of anti-aging creams, on account of surging geriatric population and increasing consciousness among people to look younger, with special focus on the facial skin. It has been observed that people have started using facial care products from a very young age to delay the signs of aging. Hence, the consumer base of these products has expanded to include younger people as well.

Globally, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is anticipated to be the largest market for facial care products in the coming years. The market in the region is expected to witness notable growth on account of increasing consumer spending, growing appearance consciousness in people, and rising consumer awareness on the benefits of using facial care products.

Offerings in the facial care market range from economical beauty products to high-end premium cosmetics. The market growth is primarily driven by the introduction of a wide range of skin care products, including skin toner, serum, moisturizer, BB cream, anti-aging cream, scrub, and facial mask. This has increased the availability of differentiated products in the market to cater to diverse consumer needs, which, in turn, is boosting the growth of the facial care industry.

