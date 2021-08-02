Gum Arabic (E414) 2019 Global Industry Key Players – Nexira , Alland & Robert , ISC , TIC Gums Market Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Gum arabic, also known as acacia gum, chaar gund, char goond, or meska, is a natural gum made of hardened sap taken from two species of the acacia tree; Senegalia (Acacia) senegal and Vachellia (Acacia) seyal.

Gum arabic is used primarily in the food industry as a stabilizer. It is edible and has E number E414. Gum arabic is a key ingredient in traditional lithography and is used in printing, paint production, glue, cosmetics and various industrial applications, including viscosity control in inks and in textile industries, although less expensive materials compete with it for many of these roles.

While gum arabic is now produced mostly throughout the African Sahel, it is still harvested and used in the Middle East. For example, Arab populations use the natural gum to make a chilled, sweetened, and flavored gelato-like dessert.

In this report, we separate the gum arabic (E414) into raw grade gum arabic and refined gum arabic in the data section.

At present, the raw grade gum and refined grade gum both are circulated in the market and the end consumers can purchase each kind gum directly. The refined gum players purchase the raw gum from the raw grade gum players and process the refined level and then push the refined gum to the market. In order to avoid duplication of statistics, we separate the gum arabic (E414) into raw grade gum arabic and refined gum arabic in the data section. While, most of the raw grade gum companies acquire the hand-picked gum from the local farmers of Sudan, Chad and other original place.

Global Gum Arabic (E414) market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Gum Arabic (E414).

This report researches the worldwide Gum Arabic (E414) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Gum Arabic (E414) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Nexira

Alland & Robert

ISC

TIC Gums

Norevo Germany

Afrigum International

Hawkins Watts

Kerry Group

Afritec Ingredients

Elanan Trading

Dansa Gum

Dangate Danjadeed

Alategahat Almtadeda

Prodigy NIG Limited

Gum Arabic (E414) Breakdown Data by Type

Acacia Seyal Gums

Acacia Senegal Gums

Others

Gum Arabic (E414) Breakdown Data by Application

Food Industry

Printing Industry

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Others

Gum Arabic (E414) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Gum Arabic (E414) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Gum Arabic (E414) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Gum Arabic (E414) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Global Gum Arabic (E414) Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Gum Arabic (E414) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Gum Arabic (E414) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Acacia Seyal Gums

1.4.3 Acacia Senegal Gums

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Gum Arabic (E414) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Food Industry

1.5.3 Printing Industry

1.5.4 Cosmetics

1.5.5 Pharmaceutical

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……….

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Nexira

8.1.1 Nexira Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Gum Arabic (E414)

8.1.4 Gum Arabic (E414) Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Alland & Robert

8.2.1 Alland & Robert Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Gum Arabic (E414)

8.2.4 Gum Arabic (E414) Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 ISC

8.3.1 ISC Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Gum Arabic (E414)

8.3.4 Gum Arabic (E414) Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 TIC Gums

8.4.1 TIC Gums Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Gum Arabic (E414)

8.4.4 Gum Arabic (E414) Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Norevo Germany

8.5.1 Norevo Germany Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Gum Arabic (E414)

8.5.4 Gum Arabic (E414) Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Afrigum International

8.6.1 Afrigum International Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Gum Arabic (E414)

8.6.4 Gum Arabic (E414) Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Hawkins Watts

8.7.1 Hawkins Watts Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Gum Arabic (E414)

8.7.4 Gum Arabic (E414) Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Kerry Group

8.8.1 Kerry Group Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Gum Arabic (E414)

8.8.4 Gum Arabic (E414) Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Afritec Ingredients

8.9.1 Afritec Ingredients Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Gum Arabic (E414)

8.9.4 Gum Arabic (E414) Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Elanan Trading

8.10.1 Elanan Trading Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Gum Arabic (E414)

8.10.4 Gum Arabic (E414) Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Dansa Gum

8.12 Dangate Danjadeed

8.13 Alategahat Almtadeda

8.14 Prodigy NIG Limited

Continued….

