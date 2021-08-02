Healthcare Analytics Market 2019: Economic, Consumer and Industry Trends By IBM, Oracle, SAS, 3M, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, Optum, Truven Health Analytics, McKesson, MedAssets, Mede Analytics, Cognizant, Health Catalyst, Verisk Analytics, Philips Healthcare SL, HealthKart And Others

Global Healthcare Analytics Market Research Report shares Data type that includes capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export and others. Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report. Global Healthcare Analytics Market forecasts detailed comprehensive report on the global Healthcare Analytics industry. The report provides important details such as the sales, consumption, suppliers, import/export, revenue, growth rate. The global Healthcare Analytics market report additionally offers a deep expertise of market definition, classifications, programs, engagements, and market traits even as also displaying the CAGR figures for the Forecast years 2019-2026. Healthcare Analytics Market report also offers recent developments and latest contracts awarded in the Healthcare Analytics industry across different regions. Healthcare Analytics Market report also mainly focuses on Market share dominated by major players, types, and applications of Healthcare Analytics Industry. By the help of SWOT analysis this report provides with a comprehensive insight about the Healthcare Analytics market’s restrains and drivers all the keeping the report systematic and providing with the company profile.

Competitors/Players: Global Healthcare Analytics Market

IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAS, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Optum Health, Inc.,Verisk Analytics, Inc., Truven Health Analytics,McKesson Corporation, MedAssets, Inc., Mede Analytics, Inc, Cognizant, Health Catalyst, 3M Company, Philips Healthcare, Information Builders Inc.,HealthKart, CitusTech, VitreosHealth, SCIO Health, Inovalon, Wipro, Verscend, TIBCO Software, Inc., Tableau Software, Inc.,SAP SE, NextHealth Technologies, UnitedHealthcare Group And among other.

Product Launch:

In 2018, Medtronic plc and its strategic technology partner, IBM Watson Health, announced commercial availability of the Sugar.IQ smart diabetes assistant, a first-of-its-kind intelligent app designed to simplify and improve daily diabetes management

In 2018, SAS for Containers was launched. This will help IBM Watson Health to expand their product portfolio and become a strong market player.

In 2018, ExpressCoverage has been launched by McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds (divisions of McKesson Corporation). This is an integrated eServices platform designed to improve the patient care journey. ExpressCoverage is a new and powerful patient provision platform that will help consumers to connect patients, providers, payers and the life science industry to facilitate patient access and adherence for improved outcomes.

Key Developments in the Market:

In 2018,EXL(U.S.) acquired SCIO Health Analytics(U.S.).This acquisition would strengthen EXL’s capability in the high growth cost optimisation and care optimisation markets.

In 2017, Internet Brands(U.S.) acquired WebMD(U.S.) for exploring and evaluating potential strategic alternatives.

Competitive Analysis: Global Healthcare Analytics Market

The global healthcare analytics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global continuous glucose monitoring market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

For Instance, in 2017, Teladoc(U.S.) acquired Best Doctors(U.S.).This acquisition was beneficial for teladoc out of the field of its current repertoire of offering primary care, common dermatology conditions and behavioral health (which it mainly does through episodic care) and into a wider spectrum of medical conditions, including those that are critical and often expensive.

Market Analysis:

Global Healthcare Analytics Market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 15.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Healthcare analytics is also known as clinical data analytics which is the branch of analysis that offers insights into patient records, hospital management, diagnosis and more providing insights on macro and micro levels. Healthcare analytics helps in providing real-time data that can help in deciding the course of future treatment of the patient.

Analytics can be used in multiple ways in today’s healthcare setting, like:

Operations management

Clinical variability (cost/quality/outcomes) assessment

Patient segmentation

Risk management

Population health

Patient monitoring

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others

Drivers and Restraints:

Healthcare cost reduction

Patient outcomes improvement

Revenue growth

Rising patient data in healthcare systems

Improving healthcare decisions

Improving the relation between caregivers and care providers, including insurance providers.

Rising popularity of big data analytics in transforming healthcare in developing and developed economies

Segmentation: Global Healthcare Analytics Market

The global healthcare analytics control market is segmented based on

type, component, delivery mode, application, end user and region

Based on type, the market is sub segmented into

prescriptive, descriptive, predictive

Based on component, the market is segmented into

software, hardware, services

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

North America , South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific , Middle East & Africa

