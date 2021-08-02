Healthcare IT Consulting Market Competitive Analysis to 2023: GE, IBM, Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Cognizant, Deloitte, Infor, McKesson, Oracle, Siemens Healthineers and Philips Benelux

The reports main objective is to show how the Healthcare IT Consulting market is increasing in the forecast period, by providing with a keen understanding of the market’s status on the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the key market players and brands that are dominating the Healthcare IT Consulting market by showing all the company profiles. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. Healthcare IT Consulting market report also delivers lists of the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the Healthcare IT Industry.

According to Research for Markets, the Global Healthcare IT Consulting Market is accounted for $15.69 billion in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.2% to reach $56.9 billion by 2023.

The Key Players In Global Healthcare IT Consulting Market Are:

General Electric (GE), IBM, Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Cognizant, Deloitte, Infor, McKesson, Oracle, Siemens Healthineers, Philips Benelux, Philips, EPIC Systems, Koninklijke Kentalis and NTT DATA

Healthcare 2.0 is a new wave focused on improving clinical efficiency, quality of care, affordability, and fee-for-value. Healthcare IT exceeds expectations in the healthcare IT consulting / staffing field. A healthcare data analytics platform can be defined as a single, interoperable system that uses retrospective data to produce business intelligence reports that quantify enterprise-level financial and operational performance, as well as, disparate clinical data to enable predictive, real-time reporting of patient outcomes against every episode of care delivered. For example, some health systems might utilize advanced enterprise data processing architecture to derive patient-specific insights for every episode of care, whereas others still rely on basic reporting capabilities of legacy Business Intelligence (BI) tools.

Use cases in the healthcare industry encompass monitoring a patient’s health progress while in the hospital. Implementation of many healthcare regulations in the hospitals like Obamacare has showed an increase in the Healthcare Business Process Management market. Integrating all the data requires concentrated efforts and healthcare expertise to pool data in order to improve the expected outcomes. Healthcare has a low tolerance to errors because all the diagnosis is dependent on the right, nay accurate, data.

Healthcare organizations are embracing program and portfolio management to address enterprise-level needs. Projects in the healthcare sector can be large or small and involve one person or thousands of people. Most healthcare projects are done to help people prevent, improve, or deal with a health concern. The government is often the sponsor or reason for a healthcare project or it creates laws or standards that must be followed in private healthcare projects. Hospital and physician integration is accelerating, and organizations must use standardized clinical and business models. Enterprise project portfolio management is a way for healthcare networks to manage and evaluate a large number of projects by grouping them into strategic portfolios.

End Users Covered:

Healthcare Payers

Public Payers

Private Payers

Healthcare Providers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities

Hospitals, Physician Groups, and Integrated Delivery Networks (IDNS)

Other Healthcare Providers

Types Covered:

Regulatory Compliance

Production Go-Live/Post Go-Live Support

Healthcare/Medical System Security Set-Up and Risk Assessment

Healthcare Enterprise Reporting and Data Analytics

Healthcare Business Process Management

Healthcare Application Analysis, Design and Development

HCIT Strategy and Project/Program Management

HCIT Integration and Migration

HCIT Change Management

North America is projected to dominate the market, followed by Europe. The growth is attributed to government initiatives to enhance adoption of Healthcare solutions, increasing government expenditure, stringent legislative requirements and accreditations required for healthcare IT solutions. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the government initiatives to establish standards, regulations, and infrastructure to promote HCIT.

Major Table of Contents: Healthcare IT Consulting Market

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Healthcare IT Consulting Market, By End User

6 Global Healthcare IT Consulting Market, By Type

7 Global Healthcare IT Consulting Market, By Geography

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

Focal point of the report

To gain insights of the Changing market dynamics of the industry

Major players and brands

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025.

It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Note: Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.

