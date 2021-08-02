HEALTHCARE TRANSPORTATION SERVICES MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025
In 2018, the global Healthcare Transportation Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Healthcare Transportation Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Transportation Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Piedmont Healthcare
- Watts Healthcare
- MTM
- LogistiCare
- ProHealth Care
- Molina Healthcare
- ARAMARK
- DHL
- Centene Corporation
- WellMed Medical
- MedSpeed
- OnTime Medical Transportation
- FirstGroup
- Acadian
- GoodFaith Medical Transportation
- Force EMS
- SCR
- MTI America
- Hope Medical Transportation
- DASH
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Incubator
- Pharmaceuticals
- Mobile Treatment
- Patient Transport
Market segment by Application, split into
- Private Paying Customers
- Hospitals
- Medical Centers
- Nursing Care Facilities
- Airport Shuttle
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Healthcare Transportation Services are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3714913-global-healthcare-transportation-services-market-size-status-and
