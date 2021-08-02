Increasing Demand for Raynauds Phenomenon Management Market to Push Global Market Revenue Growth During 2017 – 2025

Raynaud’s phenomenon is a rare disorder that affects blood vessels, typically of fingers and toes in an exaggerated manner. Raynaud’s phenomenon leads to the narrowing of blood vessel due to cold or stressed feeling eventually causing primary or secondary Raynaud’s phenomenon. Human body has an adaptability to the surrounding. Body saves heat in cold environment by slowing down the blood supply to the skin, causing blood vessels to narrow down. The body’s reaction to stress or cold is stronger than usual in presence of Raynaud’s phenomenon, thus may lead to attack with the narrowing, and tightening of blood vessels. During an attack, color changes from white-to-blue-to-red in fingers and toes are observed, along with a cold and numb feeling. The blood flow returns to normal with the end of attack, allowing fingers and toes to throb and tingle. Raynaud’s phenomenon is gender biased with more number of incidence in women.

Primary form of Raynaud’s phenomenon prevails between age 15 to 25 and that of secondary Raynaud’s phenomenon between ages 35 to 40. Also it is more prone to people suffering from connective tissue disease, blood vessel disease, carpal tunnel syndrome, high blood pressure, migraine or cancer. The treatment of Raynaud’s phenomenon depends on its form. Primary Raynaud’s phenomenon is not severe and do not require medical treatment. Secondary Raynaud’s phenomenon is serious and complex. The treatment aims to reduce the number and severity of the attack and also prevent the loss of finger and toe tissues by commending blood pressure medicines or medicine that relax blood vessels. In severe conditions, such as serious tissue damage, and skin ulcers, Raynaud’s phenomenon is managed with surgical treatment.

The increase in research & development by various research and academic institutions, as well as bio-pharmaceutical companies hints to the opening of novel treatment methodologies contributing in the growth of overall global Raynaud’s phenomenon management market. The occurrence of Raynaud’s phenomenon depends on gender, country and work-place that affects the regional market of the phenomenon. The awareness programs organized by the healthcare sector, and government have also led to an upsurge in the market. The lack of professional expertise, illiteracy and ignorance to the syndrome are some factors restraining the growth of Raynaud’s phenomenon management market globally.

The global market of Raynaud’s phenomenon management market is segmented on the basis of drug class, route of administration, distribution channel and geography.

Based on drug class, the Raynaud’s phenomenon management market is segmented into the following:

Beta-Blockers

Prolactin inhibitors

Calcineurin inhibitors

Antibiotics / antineoplastics

Antimigraine agents

Antirheumatics

Antianginal agents

Vasodilators

Based on route of administration, the Raynaud’s phenomenon management market is segmented into the following:

Oral

Topical

Based on distribution channel, the Raynaud’s phenomenon management market is segmented into the following:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Store

E-Commerce

The increasing investment by the government and public organizations to cure the prevailing incidences is expected to drive the market. The pharmaceutical companies are focused on introducing the procedures with innovative formulas. The market of Raynaud’s phenomenon is largely based on drugs, accordingly the market is segmented on the basis of route of administration, on the basis of distribution channel and on the basis of drug class as Beta-Blockers, prolactin inhibitors, calcineurin inhibitors, antibiotics / antineoplastics, antimigraine agents, antirheumatics, antianginal agents and vasodilators.

Geographically, the Raynaud’s phenomenon management market has been segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global market of Raynaud’s phenomenon management, owing to the presence of reimbursement scenario and skilled professionals. Europe is anticipated to hold second position in the market because of availability of disposable income and better health facilities. The increasing focus on better health scenario and facilities, accelerates the Raynaud’s phenomenon management market in Asia Pacific and Middle East regions.

Some leading key players in the global market of Raynaud’s phenomenon management include Sanofi-Aventis, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, TEVA Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Mylan Inc., Sandoz International GmbH, and Unichempharma.