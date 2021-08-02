Indoor Farming Market Report 2019 Predicting High Growth of $41.0 Billion by 2025

The indoor farming technology market is rapidly changing due the moves by dominating players which are developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations

Data Bridge Market Research brings to you a report on indoor farming technology market which will keep you informed in this CAGR growing market by letting you know in-depth how the key players and brands are driving the market in the forecast period of 2019-2025. This report has the SWOT analysis for indoor farming technology market which tells you what the drivers and restrains are for the market. It also lets you know what the key trends are in the market so that you stay ahead of the curve while also giving you the knowledge of definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends.

Market Analysis:-

The indoor farming technology market was valued at USD 39.8 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 41.0 billion in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 9.6% for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Players:

Philips Lighting

Everlight Electronics

Argus Controls Systems

Netafim

Lumigrow

Logiqs B.V.

Illumitex

Vertical Farm Systems

Hydrodynamics International

General Hydroponics

Certhon

Dalsem

Richel Group

American Hydroponics

Harnois Greenhouses

Urban Crop Solutions

Agrilution GmbH

Green Sense Farms

American Hydro Phonics and many more.

Market Drivers & Restrainers:

Lesser impact of changing weather conditions

Improve yield of crops and reduce crop wastage

Rise in investment of overseas business lines in agricultural operations

Growth in demand for food, rapid urbanization, and increase in need for new productive soils

Lighting challenges compared with natural lighting

High initial investment for setup

Limitations on the type of crops that can be grown

Market Segmentation:

Growing System Component Facility Type Crop Type

Geographic Segmentation:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The global indoor farming technology market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cyber security as a service market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

