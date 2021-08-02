Insulin Pen Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis, Future Growth with Leading Companies- Novo Nordisk, Sanofi-Aventis, Eli Lilly, Owen Mumford, Wockhardt, Dongba and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Insulin Pen Market Research Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Insulin Pen is a kind of insulin injection device, slightly larger in size than the pen, insulin refill in the pen. It’s easy to carry at users’ ease. The way to function is to fit with specific refill filled with insulin, fix the needle and pull off the needle cover. The operation is very convenient.



This report focuses on Insulin Pen volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Insulin Pen market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. Insulin pen prevents the patient from the cumbersome procedure of extraction with a syringe from the insulin bottle; reduce embarrassment in public; supply convenience for poor vision and even blindness sufferers.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Novo Nordisk

Sanofi-Aventis

Eli Lilly

OWEN Mumford

WOCKHARDT

Dongbao(YPSOMED)

Gan & Lee

Global Insulin Pen demand is expected to reach about 660 Million Units by 2015, with estimated market revenue of 8000 million USD in the same year. The global consumption rate is about 15.36%. Insulin Pen used to inject insulin. Insulin Pen has positive effects on skin than traditional injection device. It suggests that decreases rate of skin damage. In global, about 70% production is consumed by US and EU. USA and EU are the main consumption regions. But in China has good prospects.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Market Segment by Type covers

Reusable Insulin Pen

Disposable Insulin Pen

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospitals

Clinics

The Chemist’s Shops

The global Insulin Pen market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Insulin Pen volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Insulin Pen market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

