IPD-Integrated passive device Market to Grow: CAGR 9.2%

Integrated passive device market report has been prepared based on detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It is very important to know all market definition, classifications, segments, applications, engagements and market trends to know how the Integrated passive device market is going to perform in the Forecast years 2019-2025. The report also consists of the all the market drivers and restrains which are derived from SWOT analysis while also giving all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2016 base year 2017 and forecast period of 2019-2025.

Market Analysis:-

Integrated passive device market accounted for USD 735.2 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2025.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising demand for integrated passive device in consumer durables

Usage of integrated passive device in RF application

Increased need for handheld wireless devices

High cost involved in integrated passive device

Needs longer product life cycle for RF tuning of integrated passive device

Market Segmentation:

The integrated passive device market is based on base

Product

Type

Application

Geography

Based on base the market is segmented into

Silicon

non-silicon

On the basis of product the market is segmented into

baluns

couplers

harmonic filters

diplexer and others

On the basis of type the market is segmented into

ESD

EMI

RF-IPD and others

On the basis of application the market is segmented into

EMI/RFI filtering

LED lighting

data converters

Based on geography the global integrated passive device market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Key Competitors:

STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd.

ON Semiconductor

Infineon Technologies AG

Texas Instruments Incorporated

STMicroelectronics

Murata Manufacturing Co.Ltd

Johanson Technology

OnChip Devices

Global Communication Semiconductors

3DiS Technologies

AFSC

Qorvo

NXP Semiconductors

Broadcom

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

MACOM

CTS Corporation among others

Competitive Landscape:

The global integrated passive device market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

