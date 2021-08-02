Location Analytics Market Forecast By 2025 With IBM, Apple, SAP, Google, Microsoft, Euclid, Oracle, Esri, Cisco, Alteryx, SAS, Galigeo, Pitney Bowes, Hexagon AB, & More

The location analytics enables organizations to work proficiently and distinguish remarkable geologies for better visibility of market. The logical apparatus or geographic data framework (GIS) instruments empower associations to collect, store, analyze, and visualize information. It is utilized to quantify ideal areas for working business, giving administrations, and sectioning the objective market. Location is utilized to coordinate the data of land part into business knowledge forms. With the capacity to picture and interface with information, end-clients can perceive examples and associations that may not be disclosed with diagram and charts.

Global Global Location Analytics Market is accounted for more than USD 8.40 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.11% the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. Location analytics is the procedure that sorts out and comprehends complex improvement using land data accessible in a wide range of information. Key players are global location analytics market

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Galigeo

IBM

Oracle Corporation

Pitney Bowes Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Teradata Corporation

TIBCO Software Inc.

Microsoft

Google

Alteryx

deCarta

Trimble Navigation

Placecast

Mexia Interactive

Euclid

Radius Network

Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (ESRI)

Hexagon AB

Altergeo

Apple

CartoDB

Geoloqi

Fatmap

Mapillary

Mapbox

Mapita

SparkGeo

Skyhook Wireless

The Location Analytics Market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of industrial agitation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. Notable information can be imagined in a guide to indicate which territories are customarily influenced by flooding and to center against flooding endeavors to those zones.

The location analytics advertise is watching increased development as of late, inferable from the developing interest for choosing area and geospatial examination to enhance hazard investigation, deals and showcasing.

It is an unpreventable alternative for little and medium organizations (SMBs) and expansive endeavors to actualize area examination for administration of in-house scientific foundation.

The compensation per utilize plan of action of location analytics helps organizations in sparing an extensive piece of the operational expenses.

Market Segmentation: Global Location Analytics Market

The global location analytics market is based on

Application

Software

Deployment Model

Service,

Industry Vertical

Geographical Segments.

Based on application, the global location analytics market is segmented into

Risk Management

Emergency Response Management

Customer Management

Remote Monitoring

Supply Chain

Planning and Optimization

Sales and Marketing Optimization

Predictive Assets Management

Inventory Management and Others (Workforce Monitoring)

Based on software, the global location analytics market is segmented into

Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding

Data Integration and Extract

Transform, and Load

Reporting and Visualization

Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis

Content Accelerator and Geo-fencing

Others (Database Management System and Socio-Demographic Data)

Based on the deployment Model, the global location analytics market is segmented into

On- Premises

Hosted

Based on the service, the global location analytics market is segmented into

Consulting Services

System Integration and Deployment

Data Maintenance

Creation and Managed Services

Based on the industry vertical, the global location analytics market is segmented into

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance)

Retail and Consumer Goods

Government and Defense

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Telecommunications and IT

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Media and Entertainment and Others (Education, Travel & Hospitality, and Real Estate)

Based on geography, the global industrial agitation market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

The Market Drivers for the Location Analytics Market are as follows:-

Evolution of internet of things (IoT).

Rising amount of spatial data & analytical tools.

Increased focus on market (customers) and competitive intelligence including compliance management.

The Major Restraints:-

Cyber Attacks followed by data theft.

Lack of connectivity.

Improper data integration.

