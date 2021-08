Magnetic Motor Starter Market 2026: Top Key Players Emerson Industrial Automation, WEG Industries

Global Magnetic Motor Starter Market: Overview

A motor or electric motor transforms electrical energy into mechanical energy. Almost half of the electricity generated is used for powering motors for various applications. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), industrial sector accounts major percentage of energy consumption as compared to the commercial and residential sectors. Motor starter is a controller device used for restraining the heavy starting current which pulls the motor. Thus motor starters protect the machines under heavy currents or fluctuating voltages. Motor starters operate by reducing the starting voltage which may otherwise damage the windings and insulation in the motor. The primary function of the starter includes load insulation from mains, protection from overload and short-circuit and commutation control. Among the two main types of motor starters that is manual motor starter (used for fans, pumps, compressors etc.) and magnetic motor starter (thermostats, transformers etc.) latter is most commonly used. Magnetic motor starter uses electromagnet for its working and offers remote and automatic operation, hus different from manual motor starters. The magnetic motor starter are available under National Electrical Manufacture Association (NEMA) and International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) standards. Primary difference lies in the size and ratings of the contactors used for magnetic motor starters. The magnetic motor starter are used for various application such as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), elevators, pumps, in transportation etc.

Global Magnetic Motor Starter Market: Drivers and Restraints:

The global magnetic motor starter market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for overload and short circuit protection for heavy machineries. Also the rising demand for low voltage protection or low voltage release, which is the characteristic feature of magnetic motor starter further impetus the magnetic motor starter market growth. Strict regulations from various legislation bodies for few industries such as oil and gas, power generation sectors, mining etc. to adopt control measure for safety leads towards magnetic motor starter adoption and thus, growth of magnetic motor starter market. Magnetic motor starter draws less starting current, thereby saves energy, this key factor also contributes to the global sales of magnetic motor starters. Also in regions such as North America and Europe the end user industries are focused on the motor-efficiency performance standards (MEPs), thereby enhances the upsurge of magnetic motor starter market.

Global Magnetic Motor Starter Market: Segmentation

On the basis of motor type, magnetic motor starter market is segmented into:-

DC Motor

AC Motor

Single phase supply

Three phase supply

On the basis of voltage type, magnetic motor starter market is segmented into:-

Full voltage or Acr-the-line

Reduced voltage

Reversing voltage

Non-Reversing

On the basis standardization association, magnetic motor starter market is segmented into:-

NEMA standard

IEC standard

On the basis purpose, magnetic motor starter market is segmented into:-

General Purpose

Rain Tight

Water Tight

Water and Corrosion Resistant

On the basis end user, magnetic motor starter market is segmented into:-

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Magnetic Motor Starter Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global magnetic motor starter market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Europe and North America are the matured markets for the magnetic motor starters as they are highly industrialized nations and are anticipated to record stable growth during the forecast period. Next in line is APEJ, especially China and India, which collectively account for major share in motor consumption due to expansion of end user industries in these countries. In Japan, the electric motor has wide usage in automotive sector, which stimulates the magnetic motor starter market growth. In MEA, the magnetic motor starter market is expected for positive growth due to rise in industrialization in the near future. Overall the global market for magnetic motor starter is highly vigorous and is projected to record significant growth during the forecast period, especially due to increasing application in end-user industries.

Global Magnetic Motor Starter market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global magnetic motor starter market includes: