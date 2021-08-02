Microbial Air Samplers Market : Review and Forecast | 2016-2023

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Microbial Air Samplers Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” to its huge collection of research reports.

Microbial Air Sampler is a device that can sample virus, bacteria, phagocyte, pollen, epiphyte, etc. A microbial air sampler is a critical component of any Quality Control (QC) situations associated with Pharmaceutical, Biotech, and Healthcare facilities due to it can ensure that there is no contamination in your processes and products, and they are absolutely required in order to meet most mandatory regulatory requirements.



Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Microbial Air Samplers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Demand for Microbial Air Sampler has mainly been driven by healthy awareness of life. Economic investment has large impact on research and National policies are also the main growth catalysts for the market.

Geographically, Europe was the largest market in the world, which took about 28.64 percent of the global consumption volume in 2016. The United States shared 25% of global total and China shared 11.85%, Japan shared 7.41%.

Microbial Air Sampler product demand is in a certain space, and the main consumer countries are moderately developed countries and developed countries.

As to companies, MBV AG was largest company in production in 2016, which counted 36.48% of global total revenue. As to the production, enterprises in China are taking growing market share worldwide by large production scale and lower price.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the sales volume will keep slow increasing but the market revenue scale is forecasted to be reduced because of price downturn.

The worldwide market for Microbial Air Samplers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.9% over the next five years, will reach 93 million US$ in 2023, from 55 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.



Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

MBV AG

VWR

BioMerieux

Sarstedt

Bertin Technologies

Particle Measuring Systems

Emtek

Advanced Instruments

RGF Environmental

Ogawa Seiki

IUL

Awel

Aquaria srl

Multitech Enviro Analytical

Qingdao Junray

Tianjin Hengao

Climet Instruments

Beijing Jiance

Shanghai Sujing

Market Segment by Type, covers

Portable Microbial Air Sampler

Desktop Microbial Air Sampler

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Scientific Laboratory

Other



Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



