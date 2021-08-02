Microprocessor is a part that performs the tasks involved in computer processing. In a computer system, the microprocessor is the central unit that implements and executes about the logical instructions passed to it and thus it is also called as central processing unit. GPU is a single chip processor with combined transform, lighting, triangle setup/clipping, and rendering engines that is capable of processing a minimum of 10 million polygons per second. The rising preference for wearables devices, and increasing impact of the Internet of Things (IoT) have resulted in changing environment in the electronics application industry, especially in the consumer electronics market.

Microprocessor and GPU Market accounted for USD 74.95 billion growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Major Competitors:

Actions Technology,

Allwinner Technology Co., Ltd.,

NVIDIA Corporation,

Ambarella,

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc;

Amlogic(Ca)Co., Inc,

Fuzhou Rockchip Electronics Co., Ltd,

SAMSUNG,

Spreadtrum Communications Inc.,

Texas Instruments Incorporated,

Toshiba Corporation,

Applied Micro Circuits Corporation,

Broadcom,

Cavium,

Fujitsu,

Hisilicon Technologies Co., Ltd,

IBM Corporation,

Intel Corporation,

Marvell,

MediaTek Inc,

Microchip Technology Inc.,

NXP Semiconductors,

Oracle,

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc,

Renesas Electronics Corporation

A SWOT analysis proves to be a handy tool when it comes to determining the market drivers and restraints in the Microprocessor and GPU market. The report aims to underline all the key aspects of the market to keep you apprised about the recent on goings of key players’ and brands’ acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures, recent developments, products launches, and the competitive research.

The Microprocessor and GPU report further explains the exclusive terminologies like the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global reach is for the Microprocessor and GPU industry while providing a CAGR forecast for the period of 2019 and 2025.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction.

2 Research Methodologies.

3 Executive Summary.

4 Premium Insights.

5 Market Overview.

6 Industry Trends.

7 Compliance in Microprocessor and GPU Market

8 Microprocessor and GPU Market, By Service

9 Microprocessor and GPU Market, By Deployment Type

10 Microprocessor and GPU Market, By Organization Size

11 Microprocessor and GPU Market Analyses, By Application

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports



Market Drivers & Restraints:

Growing demand for wearable devices such as smartwatches

Relocation of data from on premise environments to cloud-based server environments

Increasing impact of Internet of Things (IoT)

Growing preference towards portable devices over larger computing devices affecting the sales of processors for personal computers

Low costs alternatives resulting into declining revenues for major market players

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of architecture into:

x86,

ARM,

MIPS,

power SPARC



On the basis of applications into consumer:

electronics,

server,

automotive,

banking,

financial services,

insurance (BFSI),

aerospace & defense,

medical, industrial.

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) is segmented on the basis:

discrete graphics,

integrated graphics.

On the basis of geography:

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East & Africa.

