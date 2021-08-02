Mining Equipment Market Global Industry Analysis 2019-2024 with Top Key Players- Caterpillar, Komatsu, Liebherr, Hitachi, Terex Mining, Joy Global and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Mining Equipment Market Growth 2019-2024”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Mining Equipment Market



The Mining Equipment includes the consumption of underground mining equipment and Surface mining equipment, such as crushing, pulverizing and screening machinery, portable drilling rigs and parts, portable crushing, screening, washing and combination plants, drills and other machinery (except parts).

In this report, we mainly do research and analysis for drill jumbo, drilling rig and drilling machine.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Mining Equipment industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into Mining Equipment industry, the current demand for Mining Equipment product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply. Ordinary Mining Equipment products on the market do not sell well; Industrial Mining Equipment’s price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the Mining Equipment industry, low-end product has excess capacity; high-end product is in short supply.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Caterpillar(BUCYRUS)

Komatsu

Liebherr

Hitachi

Terex Mining

Joy Global(P&H)

IZ-KARTEX(OMZ)

Taiyuan Heavy Industry

SANYI

There is a certain market space in demand of Mining Equipment, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products. Many high-end products are needed to seize market share of imports acts, because local enterprises export more low-end products overcapacity or molding process basic Materials.

According to this study, over the next five years the Mining Equipment market will register a 2.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1480 million by 2024, from US$ 1270 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Mining Equipment business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Mining Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Mining Equipment value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Mineral Processing Equipment

Surface Mining Equipment

Underground Mining Equipment

Mining Drills & Breakers

Crushing, Pulverizing, & Screening Equipment

Others

Segmentation by application:

Metal Mining

Mineral Mining

Coal Mining

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Mining Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Mining Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Mining Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Mining Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Mining Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

