Mobile Printing 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 32.5% and Forecast to 2021
The Global Mobile Printing market can be segmented into two segments: Peer to Peer Printing and Cloud Printing. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated across three geographies: the Americas, the APAC region, and the EMEA region.
The report, the Global Mobile Printing Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. It also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Key Vendors
• Apple
• Canon
• Hewlett-Packard
• Samsung Electronics
• Xerox
Other Prominent Vendors
• Breezy
• Brother international
• Cortado
• Epson
• Fuji Xerox
• Google
• Honeywell International
• Konica Minolta
• Kyocera Document Solutions
• Lanier
• Lexmark
• PrinterOn
• Ricoh
• Zebra Technologies
Market Driver
• Increased Implementation of BYOD Program
Market Challenge
• Issues Related to Security
Market Trend
• Growing System Integration Platforms
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
01. Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviations
03. Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 Product Offerings
04. Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
05. Introduction
06. Market Landscape
06.1 Market Overview
06.2 Peer-to peer Printing
06.3 Cloud Printing
06.4 Market Size and Forecast
06.5 Global Smartphone Shipment
06.6 Global Tablet Shipment
06.7 Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation by Technology
07.1 Global Mobile Printing Market by Technology Users
08. Geographical Segmentation
08.1 Global Mobile Printing Market by Geographical Segmentation 2014
09. Buying Criteria
10. Market Growth Drivers
11. Drivers and their Impact
12. Market Challenges
13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
14. Market Trends
15. Trends and their Impact
16. Vendor Landscape
16.1 Competitive Scenario
Key Vendors 2015
16.2 Other Prominent Vendors
16.2.1 Breezy
16.2.2 Epson
16.2.3 Honeywell International
16.2.4 Konica Minolta
16.2.5 Kyocera Document Solutions
16.2.6 Lanier
16.2.7 Lexmark
16.2.8 Printeron
16.2.9 Ricoh
16.2.10 Zebra Technologies
17. Key Vendor Analysis
17.1 Apple
17.1.1 Key Facts
17.1.2 Business Overview
17.1.3 Product Segmentation by Revenue
17.1.4 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue
17.1.5 Business Strategy
17.1.6 Recent Developments
17.1.7 SWOT Analysis
17.2 Samsung
17.2.1 Key Facts
17.2.2 Business Overview
17.2.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
17.2.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
17.2.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
17.2.6 Business Strategy
17.2.7 Recent Developments
17.2.8 SWOT Analysis
17.3 Xerox
17.3.1 Key Facts
17.3.2 Business Overview
17.3.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
17.3.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
17.3.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
17.3.6 Business Strategy
17.3.7 Recent Developments
17.3.8 SWOT Analysis
..…..Continued
