Monoethanolamine Market 2021: Top Key Players BASF, GaoQiao Petrochemical Corporation

Monoethanolamine or β-Aminoethanol is an organic compound which is colorless, flammable, and toxic by nature emitting odor similar to that of ammonia. Monoethanolamine depicts the unique blend of properties from both the groups, namely amines (alkaline) and alcohols (hygroscopic). For most of the industrial applications Monoethanolamine is largely used in pure form while in aqueous form it is used as gas scrubbing absorbent. Monoethanolamine also finds its intermediate application in detergents and cleaning and as a solvent in pulp and dye industry. Other applications mainly include pharmaceutical industry and pH controller in cosmetics. Monoethanolamine is basically used due to its large spectrum of uses directly as well as an intermediate. The market for monoethanolamine continues to flourish across the U.S., Europe and Asia pacific countries largely due to rise in pesticide consumption in agricultural activities however is expected to be price competitive with colossal expansion in production quantities across all global countries.

Monoethanolamine is prepared from reaction of ethylene oxide and ammonia releasing two other amines namely: diethanolamine and triethanolamine along with monoethanolamine. Monoethanolamine finds a wide array of applications in chemical industry, detergents and personal care products closely followed by textile industry and metal cutting applications. In case of chemical industry it finds its use in removal of primary contaminant carbon dioxide (Co2) and Hydrogen sulfide commercially known as Gas scrubbing or Gas sweetening. As monoethanolamine acts as weak base there is a probability that these gases are once again released in solution as the solution is heated and hence recycling should be carried out after scrubbing making only a small quantity of these gases back into the solution. Monoethanolamine due to its distinctive property of alkalinity permits its use in cleaning as laundry detergents or as degreasers which make them suitable not only in cleaning but also prevents any further deposition of soil or dirt on clothes. Monoethanolamines are also used in textiles for preparation of softeners and dye auxiliaries because of its hygroscopic property derived principally from alcohols. As acidic additives in lubricants are major factors of metal corrosion, monoethanolamines are added to them as a neutralizer which necessarily provides them alkalinity making them suitable for metal cutting applications.

The monoethanolamine is largely dominated by the U.S. followed by Western Europe and then Asia pacific countries. The U.S. market nearly holds half the percent of total production across globe mainly due to large expansion bases of production and its export across world. Also as monoethanolamine is used in pesticide segment it is in wide demand in agricultural business which is thriving in the U.S. Monoethanolamine’s market is also principally dependent in application as contaminant removal in chemical industry (chemical refineries). Availability of close substitutes like monoethylamine, diisopropanolamine and methyldiethanolamine may hamper the market to certain extent for monoethanolamine. Across Asian countries like Malaysia various joint ventures are established with help of Dow chemical and Petronas causing increase in production quantities and competitive domestic prices. Other applications including intermediate for surfactants and cosmetics show a positive inclination as the surfactants find range of applications as foaming agents used in detergents or as emulsifiers. This market is largely governed by Europe and the U.S., followed by China, Africa, Latin America and Japan.

The monoethanolamine market is dominated by major key players including companies like the Dow Chemical Company,Ineos oxide, Equistar, BASF, GaoQiao Petrochemical Corporation, Nippon Shokubhai, Akzo Nobel, Huntsman, Jiaxing Jinyan Chemical Co. , Helm AG, Sasol, Fushun Huafeng, Mitsui Chemicals and Amines &Plasticizers Ltd. (APL).