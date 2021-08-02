Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Focusing on Companies, Development, Trends, Challenges, Growth, Countries, Revenue & Forecast 2024

Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Industry 2017 Market Research Report focuses on price, sales, revenue and growth rate of each type, as well as the types and each type price of key manufacturers, through interviewing key manufacturers. Second on basis of segments by manufacturers, this report focuses on the sales, price of each type, average price of Credit Insurance, revenue and market share, for key manufacturers.

The Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market accounted to USD 2.5 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market, By Solution (Analytics, Hadoop), By storage solution (Scale-Up NAS, Scale-Out NAS) By Deployment type (On-Premise, Remote, Hybrid) By application (Industrial Sector, IT, Data Processing Component, Government and Defense, Cloud Processing Component) By End-user (small enterprise, large enterprise) By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Definition:

A Network-Attached Storage (NAS) is a type of device that provides local-area network with file-based shared storage through a standard Ethernet connection. It permits additional hard disk storage space to be included to a network that previously utilized servers, devoid of closing them down for upgrades and maintenance. The current trends are the increasing consumption of storage by the users and companies. There is demand for these devices are increasing due to the large acceptance of cloud system, which provides easy connectivity to storage without investing money on hardware and other related products.

Top Key Players:

ZyXEL Communications Corporation

ASUSTOR Inc.

Dell Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company

Buffalo Technology Inc.

Hitachi Data Systems

International Business Machines (IBM) Corp.

NetApp Inc.

Seagate Technology plc,

Synology Inc.

QNAP Systems Inc

Netgear, Inc.

Drobo, Inc.

Thecus Corporation

among others.

Major market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing adoption of video surveillance services

Rising demand Network Attached Storage

Acceptance of Cloud Storage

Complex Operating System

Lack of technical knowledge

Market Segmentations:

Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market is segmented on the basis of

Solution

Storage Solution

Application

End-User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

On the basis of Solution the Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market is segmented into Analytics, Hadoop. The Hadoop market is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

On the basis of Storage Solution the Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market is segmented into On-Premise, Remote, Hybrid. The hybrid market is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

On the basis of Application the Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market is segmented into Industrial Sector, IT, Data Processing Component, Government and Defense, Cloud Processing Component. The Industrial sector market is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

On the basis of End-User the Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market is segmented into small enterprise and large enterprise. The large enterprise market is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

On the basis of Geography,

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape: Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market

Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of flow cytometry market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

