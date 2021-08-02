New Research Study on Biotechnology Based Chemicals Industry Analysis by Top key Companies – Kemin Industries, Clariant, JC BIOTECH PRIVATE LIMITED, Rossari Biotech Ltd., BioAmber, Inc., Krishnai Biotech, Stora Enso

According to New Study, the Biotechnology Based Chemicals Market is presented to the readers as an all-inclusive competitive landscape within the given forecast period from 2019 to 2023. It also presents a detailed analysis of the all regional and global key player segments, types, applications and major players of global market in details.

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a key region for biotechnology based chemicals market owing to growing pharmaceutical industry in emerging economies such as China and India. Rising citric acid demand from food & beverage industry in China is expected to positively impact biotechnology based chemicals market growth in the region over the forecast period. Shift in consumer preferences towards bio based products usage owing to increasing awareness regarding health hazards associated with non-bio based products is projected to drive biotechnology based chemicals market growth in North America and Europe. Dominant animal feed industry presence in China and U.S.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

• Kemin Industries

• Clariant

• JC BIOTECH PRIVATE LIMITED

• Rossari Biotech Ltd.

• BioAmber, Inc.

• Krishnai Biotech

• Stora Enso

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

• Bio-pharma

• Agri-biotech

• Bio-informatics

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

• Pharmaceuticals and Nutrition

• Foods and Beverages

• Agriculture

• Animal Feeds

• Other

Table of Content:

1 Biotechnology Based Chemicals Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Biotechnology Based Chemicals Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Biotechnology Based Chemicals Market Size by Regions

5 North America Biotechnology Based Chemicals Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Biotechnology Based Chemicals Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Biotechnology Based Chemicals Revenue by Countries

8 South America Biotechnology Based Chemicals Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Biotechnology Based Chemicals by Countries

10 Global Biotechnology Based Chemicals Market Segment by Type

11 Global Biotechnology Based Chemicals Market Segment by Application

12 Global Biotechnology Based Chemicals Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

