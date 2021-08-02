New Study Focusing on Foot and Ankle Devices Market 2024 Dutch Shell PLC.,ExxonMobil Corporation, BP P.L.C., Chevron Corporation, Total, PetroChina Company Limited, China Petrochemical Corporation

Report Includes:-The report covers both regional and global market analysis and ” Global Industrial Cloud Platform Market ” projection. The report constitutes a qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts through the market value chain, first-hand data, assistance from industry experts and their most recent acknowledgement, and by each manufacturer of the industry.

Market Analysis:

The Global Industrial Cloud Platform Market was valued at USD 703.5 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 737.5 billion in 2025 growing at a healthy CAGR of 27.8% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors:

The key players operating in the global industrial cloud platform market are –

Siemens

General Electric

Schneider Electric

Honeywell International

Rockwell Automation

Telit

The other players in the market are PTC, Hitachi Data Systems, IBM, Epicor Software, Oracle Corporation, Prevas, QAD Inc., Rackspace Inc., Red Hat, Inc., Microsoft, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Hewlett Packard, Net Magic IT Services, Sify Technologies, CtrlS Data Center, VMware, Inc., and many more.

In May 2018, Oracle Corporation had launched Oracle Autonomous Analytics Cloud, Oracle Autonomous Integration Cloud, and Oracle Autonomous Visual Builder Cloud to provide cloud platform services for business. This cloud services enable organizations to lower cost, reduce risk, accelerate innovation, and get predictive insights.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Related Reports

Competitive Analysis:

The global industrial cloud platform market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cybersecurity as a service market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In May 2018, Epicor Software Corporation has partnered with Microsoft to provide Epicor enterprise-class solutions globally on the Microsoft Azure platform to promote business growth. This strategy offers cloud deployment of Epicor Prophet 21 enterprise resource planning (ERP) suites on Microsoft Azure to provide industrial cloud platform.

Segmentation:

By Solution

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition

Distributed Control System

Manufacturing Execution System

Human-Machine Interface

Product Lifecycle Management

Others

By Cloud Type

Private

Public

Hybrid

By Service Model

Software-as-a-Service

Platform-as-a-Service

Infrastructure-as-a-Service

By Professional Service

System Integration

Consulting

By End Users

Oil & Gas

Electric Power Generation

Chemicals

Water & Waste Water Management

Food & Beverage

Mining & Metal

Pulp & Paper

Pharmaceutical

Others

By Geography

North America US. Canada, Mexico

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



