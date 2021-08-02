Next Gen Firewall Business to Grow at 13.7% High CAGR by 2024 – A report by Cisco, Fortinet, Check Point Software, Palo Alto Networks, Barracuda Networks and others

Next Gen Firewall market report is a comprehensive study on how the IT industry is changing because of Next Gen Firewall market. There are several systematic information in the report, like what the CAGR values are going to be in the forecast years of 2019-2024, and what the market definition, classifications, applications and market trends mean and how to use them to achieve a greater edge on the key players and brands whose company profiles are included in the report.

Market Analysis:-

Next-Generation Firewall Market accounted for USD 1.90 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Download Free Sample Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-next-generation-firewall-market

Key Competitors:

Cisco Systems

Fortinet

Check Point Software

Palo Alto Networks

Barracuda Networks

Forcepoint

Zscaler

Juniper Networks

Watch Guard Technologies

Sophos

NGFW service providers and others

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing internal and external threats

Increasing IoT trend

High functionalities of the NGFW solutions

High adoption of UTM solution in SMES and SOHOS

High cost of NGFW systems

Get Detailed TOC @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-next-generation-firewall-market

Market Segmentation:

The global next-generation firewall market is segmented on the basis of component into

Solutions, Services, managed services

The solutions segment is further sub segmented into

hardware, virtual, cloud-based. The services segment is further sub categorized into professional services.

The professional services segment is further sub segmented into

consulting, support and maintenance, training and education, system integration.

On the basis of organization size, the global next-generation firewall market is segmented into

large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises.

On the basis of vertical, the global next-generation firewall market is segmented into

banking

financial services

insurance

retail

IT and telecommunications

government and public utilities

healthcare

energy and utilities

education, and others

Share Analysis:

The report for global next-generation firewall market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

Speak to Author For More Detail Insights https://databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-next-generation-firewall-market