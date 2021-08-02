Offline Meal Kit Service Global Market 2018: Key Players – Blue Apron, Hello Fresh, Plated, Sun Basket, Chef’d, Green Chef, Purple Carrot, Home Chef, Abel & Cole, Riverford

This report studies the global Offline Meal Kit Service market status and forecast, categorizes the global Offline Meal Kit Service market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Blue Apron

Hello Fresh

Plated

Sun Basket

Chef’d

Green Chef

Purple Carrot

Home Chef

Abel & Cole

Riverford

Gousto

Quitoque

Kochhaus

Marley Spoon

Middagsfrid

Allerhandebox

Chefmarket

Kochzauber

Fresh Fitness Food

Mindful Chef

Request free a Sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3163748-global-offl…

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Ready-to-eat Food

Reprocessed Food

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

User Age (Under 25)

User Age (25-34)

User Age (35-44)

User Age (45-54)

User Age (55-64)

Older

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Offline Meal Kit Service capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Offline Meal Kit Service manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competitionlandscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

Table of Contents

Global Offline Meal Kit Service Market Research Report 2018

1 Offline Meal Kit Service Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Offline Meal Kit Service

1.2 Offline Meal Kit Service Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Offline Meal Kit Service Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Offline Meal Kit Service Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Ready-to-eat Food

1.2.3 Reprocessed Food

Other

1.3 Global Offline Meal Kit Service Segment by Application

1.3.1 Offline Meal Kit Service Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 User Age (Under 25)

1.3.3 User Age (25-34)

1.3.4 User Age (35-44)

1.3.5 User Age (45-54)

1.3.6 User Age (55-64)

1.3.7 Older

1.4 Global Offline Meal Kit Service Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Offline Meal Kit Service Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Offline Meal Kit Service (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Offline Meal Kit Service Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Offline Meal Kit Service Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Offline Meal Kit Service Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Offline Meal Kit Service Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Offline Meal Kit Service Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Offline Meal Kit Service Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Offline Meal Kit Service Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Offline Meal Kit Service Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Offline Meal Kit Service Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Offline Meal Kit Service Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Offline Meal Kit Service Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Offline Meal Kit Service Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Offline Meal Kit Service Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Offline Meal Kit Service Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Offline Meal Kit Service Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Offline Meal Kit Service Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Offline Meal Kit Service Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Offline Meal Kit Service Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Offline Meal Kit Service Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Offline Meal Kit Service Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Offline Meal Kit Service Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Offline Meal Kit Service Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Offline Meal Kit Service Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

………

7 Global Offline Meal Kit Service Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Blue Apron

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Offline Meal Kit Service Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Blue Apron Offline Meal Kit Service Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Hello Fresh

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Offline Meal Kit Service Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Hello Fresh Offline Meal Kit Service Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Plated

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Offline Meal Kit Service Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Plated Offline Meal Kit Service Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Sun Basket

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Offline Meal Kit Service Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Sun Basket Offline Meal Kit Service Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Chef’d

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Offline Meal Kit Service Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Chef’d Offline Meal Kit Service Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Green Chef

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Offline Meal Kit Service Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Green Chef Offline Meal Kit Service Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Purple Carrot

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Offline Meal Kit Service Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Purple Carrot Offline Meal Kit Service Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Home Chef

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Offline Meal Kit Service Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Home Chef Offline Meal Kit Service Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Abel & Cole

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Offline Meal Kit Service Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Abel & Cole Offline Meal Kit Service Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

……Continued

Make an enquiry of this Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3163748-global-offline-mea…

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.

ADDRES:

WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India