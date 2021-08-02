Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market Outlook 2018 to 2023: IBM, Oracle, SAP, Microsoft, SAS, Tableau Software, Cisco, Seven Lakes Technologies and PetroCloud

This Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market research report has covered all the required company profiles of the top players and brands and with that, the report also covers a synopsis of market definition, classifications, applications, and market trends, and the oil and gas cloud applications market drivers and restraints that are derived from SWOT analysis.

Oil and gas sector deals with a huge volume of data, which is significantly sensitive as it constitutes to the national income of many countries. Cloud applications are solutions based on Software-as-a-Service platform for storing and accessing critical data. The software solutions offered by cloud-based service providers specifically for oil and gas industry are termed as oil and gas cloud applications. These solutions consist of different offerings from web hosting services offered by local providers to integrated technologies provided by large enterprises with world-class infrastructure.

Some Of The Key Players In Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market Include:

IBM

Oracle

SAP

Microsoft

SAS

HPE

TIBCO Software (SA) Pty Limited

Tableau Software

Cisco

Seven Lakes Technologies

PetroCloud

WellEz

This report studies the Oil and Gas Cloud Applications market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Oil and Gas Cloud Applications market by product type and applications/end industries.

The world oil and gas cloud applications market is segmented by solution, deployment model, end-customers and geography. The deployment model covered in the market research report consists of hybrid, private and public. Solution type discussed during the study is CRM, ERP, HCM, project management, data analytics and others. Major end-customers served by the oil and gas cloud- based applications include small and medium business enterprises and large enterprises.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

CRM

ECM and Collaboration

ERP

GRC

Data Analytics

HCM

PPM

SCM

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Oil and Gas Cloud Applications.

Major Table of Contents:

1 Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market Overview

2 Global Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Competitions by Players

3 Global Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Competitions by Types

4 Global Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Competitions by Applications

5 Global Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Production Market Analysis by Regions

6 Global Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Sales Market Analysis by Region

7 Imports and Exports Market Analysis

8 Global Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Players Profiles and Sales Data

9 Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Upstream and Downstream Analysis

10 Global Oil and Gas Cloud Applications Market Forecast (2018-2023)

11 Research Findings and Conclusion

Key points mentioned in the report

The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels To gain detailed overview of parent market Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global order management software market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets. Changing market dynamics of the industry Strategies of key players and product offerings

