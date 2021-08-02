Oil and Gas Exploration & Production Market Outlook 2017 to 2026: Mott MacDonald, Transocean, Ensco plc, Saipem, Seadrill Careers, Chevron, TechnipFMC, ADNOC Group, ConocoPhillips, Petrobras and BP

This Oil and Gas Exploration & Production Market research report has covered all the required company profiles of the top players and brands and with that, the report also covers a synopsis of market definition, classifications, applications, and market trends, and the oil and gas exploration & production market drivers and restraints that are derived from SWOT analysis.

Research For Markets, is pleased to announce this latest publication “Oil and Gas Exploration & Production – Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)”. Factors such as demand for energy worldwide have put an ever-increasing pressure on oil & gas production and exploration activities. However, due to imbalance in energy demand and supply is hampering the market growth.

Depending on the application, deep water segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment gradual shift in E&P activities toward ultra-deepwater and deepwater exploration.

By geography, North America is expected to be the fastest growing market due to liberalization of Mexican oil & gas industry in this region.

Some Of The Key Players In Oil and Gas Exploration & Production Market Include:

Transocean

Seadrill Careers

Chevron

TechnipFMC

ADNOC Group

ConocoPhillips

Petrobras

BP

Mott MacDonald

Saipem

Ensco plc

Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation (Kahramaa)

State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR)

Gulf Interstate Engineering

National Iranian Oil Company

Abu Dhabi National Chemicals Company (ChemaWEyaat)

Noble Corporation

Bahrain National Gas Company (B.S.C.)

Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS)

Royal Dutch Shell

The Oil & Gas Exploration & Production industry is engaged in the exploration and extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas. It also consists of the recovery of butane, ethane and natural liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) recovered from oil and gas fields. The Oil & Gas Exploration and Production industry excludes exploration services on a contract basis, classified in Oil Related Services & Equipment; and exploration and production with substantial refining operations, classified in Integrated Oil & Gas.

Products Covered:

Crude Oil

Natural

Methods and Technologies Covered:

Drilling Methods and Technologies

Exploration Methods and Technologies

Production Methods and Technologies

Applications Covered:

Offshore Wells

Onshore Wells

Major Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Oil and Gas Exploration & Production Market, By Product

6 Global Oil and Gas Exploration & Production Market, By Method and Technology

7 Global Oil and Gas Exploration & Production Market, By Application

8 Global Oil and Gas Exploration & Production Market, By Geography

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

Points To Focus In The Report

The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels To gain detailed overview of parent market Information about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and their impact analysis on the market size has been provided. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global order management software market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets. Analyze and forecast oil and gas exploration & production market on the basis of type, function and application.

