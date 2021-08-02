Oncology Biosimilars Market 2018: Global Industry Top Key Companies Like Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Roche, Mylan, Biocon, Sandoz, Celltrion Healthcare Co.,Ltd.

The Oncology Biosimilars Market Research Report Provides an In-depth Overview of Product Specification, Technology, Product type and Production Analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin. The global market report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2023 for the market.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The data and the information regarding the oncology biosimilars industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts.

Competitive Analysis: Global Oncology Biosimilars Market

Biocon

Celltrion Inc.

Celltrion Healthcare Co.,Ltd.

Reddy’s Laboratories

Roche

Mylan

Sandoz

Market Segment by Type, covers

Breast Cancer

Blood Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Non-Small

Cell Lung Cancer

Neutropenia

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retail Pharmacies

Hospitals

Oncology biosimilars are similar versions of oncology biologics that are manufactured by different companies and have been officially approved for cancer treatment. Biosimilars are cost-effective molecules with the same efficacy and potency as the original reference biologic. The relatively easy manufacturing of biosimilars and the license to manufacture biosimilars after the expiration of original reference biologic is acting in favor of the global oncology biosimilars market.

Cancer represents a massive burden on healthcare systems worldwide due to the high cost of treatment therapeutics. The patent expiry of several cancer therapeutics has allowed the entry of biosimilars, which are being incorporated into oncology treatment practices. Biosimilars are synthesized with the use of biologic components such as monoclonal antibodies, proteins, hormones, nucleic acids, colony stimulating factors, interleukins, and enzymes. The market offers huge growth opportunities for vendors because of the growing incidence of cancer. The clinical pipeline for cancer biosimilars is vast, featuring candidates in different stages of development. Around 30% of all the biosimilars that are awaiting the US FDA’s approval are monoclonal antibodies, including biosimilars of Avastin, MabThera, and Herceptin.

Factors like the arrival of new biosimilars to drive market growth during the forecast period. Unlike generic drugs, which have APIs that are identical to original drugs, biosimilars are similar to their originator biologic compounds. Biosimilars developed by different manufacturers differ from the original product as well as from each other. Since they are less expensive than biologics, patients will be able to afford and access biosimilars more easily than biologics. Rise in number of patent expiries, increase in prevalence of cancer, growing aging population, promising drug pipeline, need for cost-effective treatment, favorable government regulations are some of the key drivers promoting the growth of oncology biosimilars market.

Major Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Market Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

4 Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America

6 Europe

7 Asia-Pacific

8 South America

9 Middle East and Africa

10 Market Segment by Type

11 Market Segment by Application

12 Market Forecast (2018-2023)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

